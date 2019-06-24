The Best Movies of 2019 So Far

At the half way point, 2019 is definitely having its moments without yet producing a game-changer to raise the stakes on what movies can do. (Sorry, Avengers: Endgame — you’re Marvel-ous, but you’re no Black Panther.) Still, the news isn’t all dire. The performances of Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Andre Holland (High Flying Bird) and Honor Swinton Byrne (The Souvenir) definitely deserve attention, awards-wise and otherwise. And if there are better music docs coming this year than the gems on Aretha Franklin (Amazing Grace) and Bob Dylan (Rolling Thunder Revue) than we’re all in for another golden age. Indeed, there were glimpses of glory to savor amid the avalanche of reboots Hollywood tried to bury us under. Here, in alphabetical order, is my list of the far-from-unlucky 13 films that rank as the best of 2019 so far.