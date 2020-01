The Waterboy is the lone movie that makes it possible for us to forgive Adam Sandler for making Grown Ups 2 (and the first Grown Ups, and Jack and Jill, and. . . well, most of his last decade of work). The movie isn't only hilarious, it also has a ton of heart and features winning performances by both Henry Winkler and Oscar-winner Kathy Bates. Notably, it's also the first instance of Sandler's buddy Rob Schneider shouting the classic line, "You can do it!"