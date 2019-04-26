Secrets of the Superheroes: 10 Great Marvel Moments

Nobody puts Captain America in a corner. In the space of five thrilling minutes, Chris Evans’ Cap beats up 10 would-be assailants in an elevator cage match (despite getting manacled to a wall at one point), smashes through a window to escape S.H.I.E.L.D.’s headquarters, falls 30 floors or so, commandeers a motorcycle and single-handedly takes down a fighter plane with a shield and his bare hands. All that, and genuine dramatic stakes, too: “The whole universe turns on its head in that scene,” says Anthony Russo, co-director with his brother Joe — they aimed to make a more grounded Marvel movie, with a Seventies-­political-thriller feel, though perhaps not that grounded, as the fighting-a-plane bit suggests. “This is where Captain America, the dutiful soldier, the guy who was born to serve, realizes he is being betrayed by those who he’s serving.”

They constructed the sequence by blocking it out with their stunt team, then going back to screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to embed character beats within key moments in the action — a method that served them throughout the film. Hence, the highly quotable line where Captain America delivers a warning to the menacing elevator crew that surrounds him: “Before we start, does anyone want to get out?”