50 Most-Anticipated Movies of 2020

Goodbye, movies of 2019 — let’s face it, we love you, but you’re so last year. Hello, movies of 2020, in which we can expect more superheroes, a sequel or three (belated and otherwise), a few intriguing remakes (live-action and Americanized, respectively), a handful of animated films, a slew of horror films, your run-of-the-mill prestige dramas and primo A-list comedies. What’s old is, once again, new. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are once again bad boys. Tom Cruise goes back to being a top gun. How about a next-gen group of ghostbusters? Welcome back, Bill and Ted, we missed you.

There are also a handful of interesting smaller films, new projects from big-name directors (David Fincher! Sofia Coppola! Wes Anderson!), and what are sure to be some outta-left-field surprises. The following list is far from comprehensive — we’ve tried to highlight the major movies we’re anticipating (is anyone really looking forward to another cartoon take on Scooby-Doo, even if they call it Scoob!?), and even then, we weren’t able to get to everything that has our curiosity piqued.

Plus there are a few question-mark titles in regards to 2020 release dates: The next 12 months may bring us new movies from Ridley Scott (The Last Duel), Guillermo Del Toro (Nightmare Alley), David Lowery (The Green Knight), George Clooney (Good Morning, Midnight), Charlie Kaufman (I’m Thinking of Ending Things), Spotlight‘s Tom McCarthy (Stillwater), Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods), Taika Waititi (Next Goal Wins), a Leos Carax musical starring Adam Driver (Annette), a remake of Rebecca by Ben Wheatley, a redo of The Craft, a Velvet Underground doc from Todd Haynes, a version of Macbeth from Joel Coen, and the directorial debut of Master of None‘s Alan Yang (Tigertail). Or we may not get our eyes on these gems until 2021 or beyond. The Magic 8-Ball says, “Reply hazy, try again”…hence they’re AWOL here. Also, don’t even get us started about the avalanche of TBD foreign-language films from the festival circuit that will hopefully make its way to our shores before the year is up. We’re praying for a bountiful non-English-language harvest.

We are confident that the 50 movies below, however, offer a bird’s-eye view of what 2020 has to offer. These are the films that folks will be talking about for the next year or so. Start marking your calendars. (Dates, of course, may be subject to change.)