Send Us a Tip
Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Send Us a Tip Subscribe
50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2019

From superhero movies and sequels to Broadway-musical adaptation and Martin Scorsese reteaming with De Niro — your must-see movie preview guide for the year

By
David Fear
&
Tim Grierson
&
Scott Tobias
&
Amy Nicholson
&
Noel Murray
50 most anticipated movies

Superheroes, sequels and Martin Scorsese reteaming with Robert De Niro. Live-action Disney redos, Stephen King adaptations, franchise kick-offs and the end of a galaxy-far-far-away trilogy. Horror movies, heist flicks and an imaginary Hitler. Contemporary literary dramas butt up against legendary Broadway musicals getting the big-screen treatment. Tarantino goes old Hollywood, Joaquin goes full Joker, Greta Gerwig goes Alcott and Godzilla goes to town on his fellow giant monsters. Celebrities solve murder mysteries and Pikachu investigates crimes. At a glance, the next 12 months of movies looks like it’s going to be a wild, wild ride.

There are a lot more than just 50 titles hitting theaters near you — and if we’re being honest here, your streaming-service queues, because it’s 2019, folks — but these are the ones that we’re looking forward to seeing the most.

(L to R) SAMUEL L. JACKSON, JAMES MCAVOY, BRUCE WILLIS and SARAH PAULSON in "Glass." Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000's "Unbreakable," from Touchstone, and 2016's "Split," from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller.

Jessica Kourkounis/Universal Pictures

‘Glass’ (Jan. 18)

Or: You’ve got your Unbreakable peanut butter in my Split chocolate! M. Night Shyamalan makes good on that final revelation from his 2016 hit about a serial killer with dissociative identity disorder, in which it turns out that Mr. Personality(s) shares the same world as the superhero from the director’s 2000 thriller. It’s an M. Nightiverse, y’all! Bruce Willis reprises his role as David Dunn, the really strong, bulletproof guy in the hood; James McAvoy returns as Chris Wendell Holmes, a.k.a. the Beast, a.k.a many, many others; Samuel L. Jackson is back as the brittle-boned supervillain Mr. Glass. DF

Gina Rodriguez stars in MISS BALA.

Gregory Smith

‘Miss Bala’ (Feb. 1)

The 2011 Mexican thriller from Gerardo Naranjo — about a beauty queen abducted by a Tijuana cartel — gets an American remake, which tinkers with a few details: The heroine (Gina Rodriguez) is now a makeup artist from Los Angeles, visiting her best friend across the border. But its Sicario-meets-Patty-Hearst scenario seems perfect for the Jane the Virgin star, who has the right mix of glamour, toughness and savvy for the title role. Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight) directs. ST

lego movie 2

Warner Bros. Pictures

‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’ (Feb. 8)

Everything is not awesome in Emmet’s (Chris Pratt) world after Brickland turns into a Mad Max: Fury Road-style hellscape, but life only get worse once Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) is kidnapped by alien invaders. Looks like Emmet will have to save the day — which provides this sequel to Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s 2014 animated hit with the perfect opportunity to roast Pratt’s recent movie-star ascension. Expect lots of Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy zingers to go along with the requisite fizzy fun, post-apocalyptic thriller parodying and top-flight action sequences. TG

climax

‘Climax’ (Mar. 1)

Gaspar Noé, the anything-worth-doing-is-worth-overdoing madman behind Irreversible and Enter the Void, lets fly with his latest provocation: What happens when a group of French dancers decide to blow off some steam, only to discover that someone’s spiked their drinks? (The French filmmaker claims it’s based on a true story.) The Mummy‘s Sofia Boutella leads a cast of real-life street dancers into a long, dark night of the soul that segues from feverish dance scenes to trippy-as-fuck freak-outs. Prepare to enter the void, again. TG

GRETA_05276_CMaika Monroe stars as Erica and Chloë Grace Moretz as Frances in GRETA, a Focus Features release.Credit: Shane Mahood / Focus Features

Shane Mahood/Focus Features

‘Greta’ (Mar. 1)

A young woman (Chloë Grace Moretz) finds a lost purse on a subway seat; the bag belongs to a widow named Greta (Isabelle Huppert). She returns it to the grateful, a friendship of sorts blossoms, and then things seem to get a little … Single White Female-y regarding this mysterious older figure. Director Neil Jordan — he of Mona Lisa and The Crying Game — seems intent on filling the psychological-thriller void left by Roman Polanski. And judging from the trailer, this looks like the perfect vehicle for a Huppert-goes-batshit performance. DF

Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN MARVEL..Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)..Photo: Chuck Zlotnick..©Marvel Studios 2019

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

‘Captain Marvel’ (Mar. 8)

Rewind back to the 1990s, long before any Avengers had been assembled, and meet a former Air Force pilot named Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) — now a member of an alien military commando team who goes by the name Captain Marvel. Did we mention she’s also palling around with a two-eyed Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)? The first female-led Marvel Cinematic Universe movie seems like it will let indie filmmakers Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden (Half Nelson, Mississippi Grind) flex both their cosmic-epic and buddy-comedy muscles. And we assume there will be loads of clues about how the Captain fits in to the upcoming Avengers movie, given that it’s her symbol that shows up on the pager in the post-credits sequence. DF

Matthias Schoenaerts stars as Roman in Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s THE MUSTANG, a Focus Features release. Credit : Tara Violet Niami / Focus Features

Tara Violet Niami/Focus Features

‘The Mustang’ (Mar. 15)

This story of a prisoner who starts training wild horses as a means of rehabilitation — and bonds with one particularly ornery mustang — looks like more than just another convict-makes-good drama. This gritty-looking character study could very well give Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone) his big break-into-the-A-list role; everything about this film seems like the perfect showcase for his moody masculinity and serious chops. Connie Britton, Bruce Dern, the always reliable Jason Mitchell and one soulful-looking steed co-star. DF

TRIPLE FRONTIER

Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

‘Triple Frontier’ (Mar. 15)

It’s a heist movie about ex-Special Forces commandos pulling off a huge go-big-or-go-home robbery that will anger a major drug cartel (specifically, a kingpin who, to be fair, really does not like to have his money stolen). It’s directed by J.C. Chandor, who did All Is Lost and Margin Call. In terms of stars, Charlie Hunnam was in Sons of Anarchy, Oscar Isaac was in The Force Awakens, Pedro Pascal was in Game of Thrones, Garrett Hedlund was in Tron: Legacy and Ben Affleck once got a huge tattoo of a dragon on his back. This has all the men-on-a-mission making for a future Father’s Day viewing classic. DF

beach bum

Atsushi Nishijima/Neon

‘The Beach Bum’ (Mar. 22)

You can practically smell Matthew McConaughey’s rum-marinated funk emanating from the redband teaser for the Oscar-winner’s collaboration with filmmaker Harmony Korine — seriously, how have these two not worked together before now? This cracked character study follows the actor’s Key West beachcomber poet, who appears to have been a permanent spring breaker for a while, from one stoned misadventure to the next; his personal motto is “Life’s a fuckin’ rodeo … I’m gonna suck the nectar out of it and fuck it raw-dog until the wheels come off.” And the Trash Humpers director has also stocked the supporting cast with folks like Jimmy Buffett, Snoop Dogg and George Clinton, so expect maximum use of the word “party” as a verb. DF

us lupita

Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures

‘Us’ (Mar. 22)

There may not be a 2019 movie we’re anticipating more than writer-director Jordan Peele’s follow-up to Get Out, in which a family — led by Black Panther‘s Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o — go on vacation and find themselves staring down a quartet of stalkers. Or rather, some close-to-home invaders, given that the fearsome foursome are all doubles of the family themselves. A sharp pair of scissors comes into play. So do some truly creepy masks, a Shining-like hotel hallway and Elisabeth Moss. This can’t come soon enough. DF

WYGB_03529_RC2Cate Blanchett stars as Bernadette Fox in Richard Linklater’s WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE, an Annapurna Pictures release.Credit: Wilson Webb / Annapurna Pictures

Wilson Webb/Annapurna Pictures

‘Where’d You Go Bernadette’ (Mar. 22)

Cate Blanchett has made a career playing distinctive, sometimes eccentric women — and this adaptation of the hit 2012 Maria Semple novel finds her portraying a seemingly ordinary wife and mother. At least, that’s how it looks from the outside as her character, Bernadette Fox, navigates a happy life with a perfect husband (Billy Crudup) and perfect daughter (Emma Nelson). Then one day, she simply decides to disappear. Director Richard Linklater has hopscotched from generational statements (Boyhood) to prickly character dramas (Last Flag Flying). Both actor and director work best when they go their own way, which prompts our own question: What Took You So Long to Collaborate? TG

EARS TO YOU – In Disney’s all-new, live-action feature film “Dumbo,” a newborn elephant with oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But Dumbo takes everyone by surprise when they discover he can fly. Directed by Tim Burton, “Dumbo” flies into theaters on March 29, 2019. ©2018 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Walt Disney Pictures

‘Dumbo’ (Mar. 29)

Disney’s live-action remake of an animated classic revisits the story of everyone’s favorite airborne pachyderm, who overcomes bullying to become a circus star. Director Tim Burton — a man who knows a thing or two about misunderstood misfits —  will be undoubtedly adding more backstory and character depth to the original, as well as adding a patina of his signature weirdness. Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Eva Green all play big top employees, whose lives are changed by this oddball, big-eared creature with a knack for achieving lift-off. You’ll believe an elephant can fly. NM

PET SEMATARY, from Paramount Pictures.

Kerry Hayes/Paramount Pictures

‘Pet Sematary’ (Apr. 5)

It’s possible that Stephen King has written better books than his classic 1983 horror novel about a cursed cemetery — but the bestselling author has arguably never given us one as relentlessly terrifying. And in light of the recent wave of King-related movies and TV shows, this story of a family man (Jason Clarke) who discovers that maybe the dead are best left six feet underground is ripe for another screen adaptation. If their 2014 indie shocker Starry Eyes is any indication, director Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer are going to play this skewed take on The Monkey’s Paw to the hilt. ST

shazam

Steve Wilkie/Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Shazam!’ (Apr. 5)

“Shazam!” — it’s what underprivileged teen Billy Batson has shouted in comic books and Saturday-morning TV shows in order to transform into a beefy, adult-sized demigod in a cape. Now the D.C. character joins the company’s extended cinematic universe, albeit in a way that more accurately reflects the whiz-bang goofiness of a character who for decades has fought the likes of mad scientists, ancient immortals and super-intelligent worms. (Think Tom Hanks in Big, only bulletproof.) Former Chuck star and current Broadway musical sensation Zachary Levi plays the eternally cheerful caped crimefighter. NM

hellboy

Mark Rogers

‘Hellboy’ (Apr. 12)

Stranger Things‘ David Harbour straps on the sawed-off horns and the oversized smashin’ hand in this reboot of the warped, weirdo superhero franchise about a demonic do-gooder taking on supernatural forces. (Personally, if we had to see a Hellboy movie without Ron Perlman, we’d want it to star Sheriff Jim Hopper.) Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, American Honey‘s Sasha Lane and Lost‘s Daniel Dae Kim are along for the ride. The fact that director Neil Marshall, the man behind The Descent and Game of Thrones‘ legendary “Blackwater” episode, is calling the shots makes us think the action set pieces will be on point, the monsters will be terrifying and the Caro syrup will be abundant. DF

high life

‘High Life’ (Apr. 12)

The fact that French director Claire Denis (Beau Travail) is tackling a cerebral sci-fi movie — about a group of death-row prisoners sent into deep space in search of a black hole — should be enough to get you salivating. But wait, there’s more! Robert Pattinson is a criminal suddenly forced to take care of a baby; Juliet Binoche straps herself into something aptly named a “Fuckbox”; and OutKast’s André 3000 joins the crew as a philosophical fellow traveler. It’s even weirder, and more insanely, thought-provokingly wonderful, than it sounds. DF

avengers endgame

Marvel Studios

‘Avengers: Endgame’ (Apr. 26)

So you remember that Thanos guy, the one with all the Infinity Stones and who wiped out half of the galaxy’s population in a single snap? This all-star blockbuster battle royale is where the remaining members of the MCU’s resident superhero team assemble in order to defeat the celestial psychopath or die tryin’, possibly literally. It feels like the past [checks notes] 122 Marvel movies have all been leading up to this one massive epic; given that it’s also the last contractual obligation for a number of the franchise’s OGs (Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth), this should double as a tearful farewell for fans in addition to wrapping up a long and windy storyline. We just hope Josh Brolin’s scrotum-chinned purple majesty gets a good Richard III-style villain monologue out of it. DF

(L-R) Detective Pikachu (RYAN REYNOLDS) and JUSTICE SMITH as Tim Goodman in Legendary Pictures’, Warner Bros. Pictures’ and The Pokémon Company’s comedy adventure “POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Picture

‘Pokemon Detective Pikachu’ (May 10)

Pikachu, we choose you! In a world where Pokemon investigate homicide cases alongside human cops, a young, former Pokemon trainer (The Get Down‘s Justice Smith) searches for answers regarding his missing policeman pops. His quest results in him teaming up with Dad’s old partner-in-crimesolving, a furry little Pickachu voiced by Ryan Reynolds in ultrasarcastic mode. The internet blew a collective gasket over the trailer last year. Thrills, spills, Deadpool-lite wisecracks — gotta collect ’em all. DF

john wick 3

Niko Tavernise

‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ (May 17)

Keanu Reeves returns to the world of super assassins and the service industries that cater to them! The third time’s the charm as the title character is on the run from the global syndicate that made him and, now that he’s crossed some uncrossable lines, is dead set on breaking him. Former kickboxer/stuntman-turned-action-movie-auteur Chad Stahelski has promised that we’ll get a bit more of dear John’s origin story for this chapter; Angelica Huston also joins the cast as someone ominously named The Director. Bring on the monotone line readings and glorious mayhem. DF

Taron Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman from Paramount Pictures.

David Appleby/Paramount Pictures

‘Rocketman’ (May 17)

No doubt Paramount is hoping Dexter Fletcher (who came onboard to finish Bohemian Rhapsody after director Bryan Singer got the boot) will strike pay dirt again with this look at another iconic 1970s musical force: Sir Elton John. Kingsman: The Secret Service‘s Taron Egerton plays the onetime Reginald Dwight, who’s discovering his muse while forging a fruitful creative partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell). Considering that the 71-year-old John recently announced his retirement from touring, this biopic will be as close as you’ll be able to get to his bespectacled magnificence anytime soon — and the soundtrack is sure to be killer. TG

Brad PittWar Machine movie premiere event in Tokyo, Japan - 23 May 2017US actor/cast member Brad Pitt attends the Japanese premiere event of the movie 'War Machine' in Tokyo, Japan, 23 May 2017. The movie will be broadcasted on Netflix from 26 May 2017.

Franck Robichon/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

‘Ad Astra’ (May 24)

It means “to the stars,” which is exactly where director James Gray (The Lost World of Z) is sending a handsome movie star named Brad Pitt. He plays an Army engineer who, as a kid, watched his astronaut dad (Tommy Lee Jones) journey to the far reaches of the solar system and never return. Now the grown son straps on the space suit and heads into the cosmos to see what happened. We’re getting a distinct Solaris-meets-2001-then-has-drinks-with-Interstellar vibe here. DF

Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Mena Massoud as Aladdin in Disney’s live-action adaptation of ALADDIN, directed by Guy Ritchie.

Daniel Smith/Walt Disney Pictures

‘Aladdin’ (May 24)

Never mind the photos that sparked a thousand online rants; we still think this live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated feature scored a casting coup by getting Will Smith to play the wish-granting genie. Seriously, it takes someone with a strong personality to walk in the late Robin William’s toe-curled shoes and make your mark on this role. Who else could do but Mr. Big Willie Style himself? Guy Ritchie directs, which does make us wish this was called Princess, Parrot and Two Smoking Lamps. DF

Elizabeth Banks stars in Sony PIctures' BRIGHTBURN.

Sony Pictures

‘Brightburn’ (May 24)

Remember when that baby fell to earth from a dying planet — let’s call it “Krypton,” because why not? — and was found by a kindly couple in the heartland? Then it turned out he was an alien who had incredible strength, heat vision and could fly, which he employed in the name of truth, justice and the American Way™? James Gunn, the man responsible for Guardians of the Galaxy, asks a simple question: What if, instead, the kid grew up to be a sociopath? And decided that his extraordinary powers didn’t necessarily needed to be used for good? Why someone has not redone the Superman origin story as a horror flick until now is a mystery — except for, y’know, a few pesky copyright issues. But thankfully Gunn (in producer mode), his screenwriting brothers Brian and Mark, and director David Yarovesky seem to have found a way around that obstacle. DF

Godzilla

Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Godzilla King of the Monsters’ (May 31)

Fans of the old Godzilla movies may remember that Ol’ Fire Breath usually had a host of other kaiju either battling him for Tokyo-destroying supremacy or backing him up when he took on the bad guys. Now the sequel to the 2014 reboot introduces new versions of ‘Zilla’s old friends and foes. Specifically, we’re getting updated takes on Mothra, Rodan and [deep breath] the three-headed dragon known as King Ghidorah. All this, plus Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Thomas Middleditch, Sally Hawkins, Ziyi Zhang and Ken Watanabe, each of them looking very worried. Destroy all monsters, indeed! DF

DF-10689_R2_CROP – Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain in Twentieth Century Fox’s DARK PHOENIX. Photo Credit: Doane Gregory.

Doane Gregory/Twentieth Century Fox

‘Dark Phoenix’ (Jun. 7)

Devoted X-Men fans may see this title and ask, “Wait, haven’t we already watched this movie?” The answer is … sort of! Brett Ratner’s X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) took plot elements from the fan-favorite “Dark Phoenix” comic book storyline, all about how the all-powerful telekinetic mutant Jean Grey became a seemingly unstoppable super-villain. This new version though features the cast of the more recent X-films, including Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner as one of the Marvel universe’s most tragic characters. NM

Em (Tessa Thompson) and H (Chris Hemsworth) in Columbia Pictures' MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL.

Giles Keyte/Columbia Pictures

‘Men in Black International’ (Jun. 14)

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson were such cheeky fun in Thor: Ragnarok that it seems a pity to make audiences wait for another MCU film to see them together. Thankfully, Hollywood has heard your cries: The costars reunite this summer for a Men in Black spinoff, which finds a new recruit (Thompson) donning the suit and sunglasses to work with the famous Agent H (Hemsworth) to kick extra-terrestrial ass in London. No word if Will Smith will make a cameo, but who cares when you have this dynamic duo — they make this look gooood. TG

PICK ME! -- Ducky and Bunny are carnival prizes who are eager to be won. But when their plans are rudely interrupted, they find themselves on an unexpected adventure with a group of toys who have no idea what it feels like to be tacked to a prize wall. Funny men Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele provide the voices of Ducky and Bunny, respectively. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019. ©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Disney/Pixar

‘Toy Story 4’ (Jun. 21)

Set after the events of 2010’s emotionally overpowering Toy Story 3, this fourth go-round for the Pixar franchise follows Woody, Buzz and Co.as they adjust to life without Andy and go on a road trip alongside their new pal Forky (Tony Hale), who’s basically just a spork with arms. Along the way, some lessons about friendship will be learned, a Randy Newman song of two will offer wry commentary and, if history repeats itself, audiences will end up a blubbering mess. Plus this time, Keanu Reeves, Patricia Arquette, Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key join in on the fun. This is a toy box we never get tired of reopening. TG

Tom Holland is Peter Parker, in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN:™ FAR FROM HOME.

Sony Pictures

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (July 5)

We’ve been so hyped over this animated insta-classic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that we forgot that yes, there’s still a live-action franchise going on and it’s pretty good as well. Tom Holland continues his tenure as the world’s most conflicted-teen Webslinger; this time, he’s in Europe on a school trip (see subtitle) when Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio decides to cause a whole heap of supervillain problems. No word on whether any other future members of the Sinister Six also show up, or if any wayward Avengers drop by for howdy-do as well. (Or, for that matter, how this is getting resolved.) DF

A FUTURE KING IS BORN – In Disney’s all-new “The Lion King,” Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. Featuring JD McCrary and Donald Glover as young Simba and Simba, “The Lion King” roars into U.S. theaters on July 19, 2019. ©2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Walt Disney Pictures

‘The Lion King’ (July 19)

The voice cast alone of this, the third of Disney’s we’ll-do-live-action-versions-of-ALL-of-our-animated-movies-and-you-can’t-stop-us projects coming out this year, is crazy: Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala! Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner team up to play Pumbaa and Timba! And we haven’t even mentioned the fact that Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, James Earl Jones, Amy Sedaris, Keegan-Michael Key, Alfre Woodard and Eric André are also lending their pipes to this adaptation as well! Director Jon Favreau hopes to do for this anthropomorphic redo what he did for The Jungle Book. Circle of life, people. DF

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Columbia Pictures “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Andrew Cooper/Columbia Pictures

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (Jul. 26)

Here’s what we know about Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, and his first since 2015’s The Hateful Eight: It takes place in Hollywood (naturally), in the late 1960s; it primarily revolves around a TV star (Leo DiCaprio) and his longtime buddy/stunt double (Brad Pitt), both of whom wear their period couture likes bosses; the Manson family, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and the events of August 9th, 1969, play some part in the overall narrative; everyone and their mother has also been cast in the film, including Al Pacino, Lena Dunham, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Scoot McNairy, among others. Here’s what we’re guessing will also be in it: A lot of the writer-director’s patented quotable dialogue; pop culture references galore; a bitchin’ soundtrack; more than a few genuinely jaw-droppingly intense moments. We’re ready. DF

hobbs and shaw

Daniel Smith/Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ (Aug. 2)

Double the ampersand, double the fun. That’s the thinking behind this F&F spinoff that pits two former adversaries — security agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and reformed avenger Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) — against an international terrorist (Idris Elba). The more-is-more franchise has been in desperate need of pruning, and the teaming of two charismatic muscleheads, along with the stuntman-turned-action maestro David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2) sounds like a welcome change of pace. So what if it means delaying a ninth Furious movie for another year? ST

BILL SKARSGÅRD as Pennywise in New Line Cinema’s horror thriller "IT,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema

Warner Bros. Pictures

‘It: Chapter Two’ (Sep. 6)

Because what, you simply didn’t get enough Scary Clown Nightmares from the first It movie? The sequel to the 2017 horror hit takes on the second half of Stephen King’s doorstopper of a novel, with the young “Losers” now-grown adults and returning to Derry to finish what they started re: ridding their hometown of its pancake-makeup-wearing, sewer-dwelling curse. Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Isaiah Mustafa star as adult versions of the kids; Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise. DF

4127_D022_00003_RC(l-r.) Elizabeth McGovern stars as Cora Crawley, Harry Haddon-Paton as Bertie Pelham, Laura Carmichael as Edith Crawley, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley and Michael Fox as Andy in DOWNTON ABBEY, a Focus Features release.Credit: Jaap Buitendijk / Focus Features

Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features

‘Downton Abbey’ (Sep. 20)

It’s been nearly four years since the wildly popular PBS drama ended, bidding a temporary farewell to the aristocratic Crowley family and their servants during a rare time of happiness and stability. Details of the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, but most of the main cast is set to return, for a story said to take place about a year after the series finale – in the mid-to-late 1920s. Expect creator Julian Fellowes to continue exploring how the 20th century changed the UK class system, pushing the upper-crust and the workers toward a common middle. NM

the kitchen

Alison Cohen Rosa/Warner Bros. Pictures

‘The Kitchen’ (Sep. 20)

Did you want more from Widows? Hang on to your gats, because Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish are barging into 1970’s Hells Kitchen as three Irish mafia wives who take over when their husbands are sent to prison. We’re talking snakeskin trench-coats, Farrah Fawcett blowouts and a jolt of comedy from writer-director Andrea Berloff, who recently co-penned Straight Outta Compton. The ladies have got to flatter big boss Margo Martindale while Domhnall Gleeson slithers in as a hit man who fancies romance, at least while the men of the house are in the big house. Let’s pound of round of whiskey shots, cause we can’t wait. AN

Will Smith arrives at the U.S. premiere of "Bright" at the Regency Village Theatre, in Los AngelesU.S. Premiere of "Bright", Los Angeles, USA - 13 Dec 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

‘Gemini Man’ (Oct. 4)

It’s looking like this may be the year of the Official Will Smith-assaince™ — the former Fresh Prince has Aladdin coming out in May (see above); the animated movie Spies in Disguise hitting theaters on September 13th; and then this thriller from director Ang Lee, in which Smith is a veteran hit man ready to get out of the game. Only he’s been targeted for extinction, and guess who’s been sent to take him down? How about his own younger clone! Didn’t see that one coming. DF

the joker

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Joker’ (Oct. 4)

Do we really need another movie about the Joker? Before you answer that, you should know that the photos of Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime that have been floating around feel like a different interpretation then we’ve seen before; this isn’t an official DCEU entry, so you don’t have to worry about the Justice League showing up; supposedly the script is a mixture of arguably the greatest Joker story ever told, The Killing Joke, and Scorsese’s The King of Comedy; and keeping that last bit in mind, Robert De Niro plays a talk-show host who isn’t exactly friendly to the villain’s early stand-up career aspirations. Also the man behind The Hangover, Todd Phillips, is directing. Our curiosity is piqued. DF

Nicole Kidman8th AACTA International Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Jan 2019

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

‘The Goldfinch’ (Oct. 11)

Fans of Donna Tartt’s bestseller — and they are legion — have been eagerly waiting to see what director John Crowley (Brooklyn) does with the novelist’s story of a boy who survives a terrorist attack in a museum and steals a rare painting as a memento of that day. Baby Driver‘s Ansel Elgort plays the adult version of the traumatized kid; Australian actress Ashleigh Cummings plays the unobtainable object of his desire; Nicole Kidman is the well-heeled woman who takes the youngster in; Luke Wilson is his less-than-reliable dad; and Sarah Paulson is Pop’s girlfriend. This should more or less be the literary adaptation of the season to beat, non-Louisa May Alcott division. (See Little Women.) DF

Two-time Oscar®-winner Tom Hanks portrays one of America’s most cherished icons, Mister Rogers, on the set of TriStar Pictures’ Untitled Mr. Rogers / Tom Hanks Project. Photo Credit: Lacey Terrell

Lacey Terrell/TriStar Pictures

‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ (Oct. 18)

Who’d have thought that 2019’s hottest movie star would be Mister Rogers? A year after the documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? became a surprise box office hit, Tom Hanks will play the late PBS kiddie show host for director Marielle Heller’s dramatization of a tear-jerking Tom Junod Esquire article. Matthew Rhys plays the journalist (renamed for the film), who spent a a few days with the man himself in the late 1990s, looking to find out if any human being could really be so kind. (Spoiler alert: Of course he could, he was Fred freakin’ Rogers.) NM

FROZEN, Elsa (voice: Idina Menzel), 2013. ©Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

© Walt Disney Co./Everett Collection

‘Frozen 2’ (Nov. 22)

Yes, we would once again like to build a snowman! The sequel to the monumentally popular Disney animated reunites the original’s voice talent — Kristen Bell as Princess Anna; Idina Menzel as Princess Elsa; Josh Gad as Olaf — and adds Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood into the snowy mix. Details on the plot are currently as scarce as a winter’s flurry in July, though supposedly the sisters and their frosty sidekick “will know the truth about an ancient secret of their kingdom.” All we know is that if they don’t include an earworm that’s the equal of — or superior to — “Let It Go,” they should not even bother. DF

Rian Johnson takes part in the "Journey to Star Wars" featured session during the South by Southwest Film Festival at the Austin Convention Center, in Austin, Texas2018 SXSW - Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill, Austin, USA - 12 Mar 2018

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

‘Knives Out’ (Nov. 27)

Here’s the roll call of Rian Johnson’s passion project, written and directed in between treks to galaxies far, far away: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Christopher Plummer and, get this, a double-teaming of Hollywood’s most-talented weirdos, Lakeith Stanfield and Michael Shannon. And for this modern murder mystery, the writer-director of Brick has shifted his literary inspiration from Dashiell Hammett to Agatha Christie. Porgs are great and, we’re far more hyped that he’s breaking free of Disney’s orbit for another next-level noir. AN

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lucasfilm/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (9264120as)Adam Driver"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Film - 2017

Lucasfilm/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ (Dec. 20)

You might say there’s a lot is riding on Episode IX, what with recent fan insurrections and that woebegone Solo movie. Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams returns for the final chapter of a trilogy that gave the world Daisy Ridley’s terrific, vulnerable heroine Rey and Adam Driver’s compelling, morally conflicted Kylo Ren — this generation’s Skywalker v. Vader yin-yang of good and evil. No franchise will ever have the commercial and cultural impact that Star Wars had. May the Force be with them that they stick the landing. TG

Greta Gerwig90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018

Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

‘Little Women’ (Dec. 25)

Now that she’s written and directed one of the best films of this decade, Lady Bird‘s Greta Gerwig raids her own bookshelf for her next project: a new take on Louisa May Alcott’s oft-adapted novel, staring Saoirse Ronan as Jo March, Emma Watson as Meg, Laura Dern as their mother, Meryl Streep as their fussy aunt and Timothée Chalamet as the dreamy young Laurie. At worst, this latest take on the literary warhorse should be just as warm, witty and heartbreaking as any other version. At best, it might be the kind of funny and emotional coming-of-age movie that Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson herself would love. NM

extremely wicked shockingly evil and vile

Brian Douglas/Voltage Pictures

‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ (2019)

Here’s a bummer: You’re dating a hunk who turns out to be … a rapist, murderer and necrophile. True crime-obsessed director Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost, Whitey) turns his magnifying glass to the real-life story of Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), a woman who’s struggling with her suspicions about her boyfriend Ted Bundy (Zac Efron), what with that time she found a meat cleaver in his trunk and all. This portrait of a serial killer is allegedly more interested in the longterm couple’s bond than Bundy’s bloodletting (at least 30 victims, by Ted’s own tally). Yet, the film is peppered with fun supporting players, like John Malkovich as the presiding judge and Metallica’s James Hetfield as a local cop. AN

Martin Scorsese attends the Tribute To Robert De Niro event at the 17th annual Marrakech International Film Festival, in Marrakech, Morocco, 01 December 2018. The festival runs from 30 November to 08 December.Tribute To Robert De Niro - Marrakech International Film Festival, Morocco - 01 Dec 2018

Jalal Morchidi/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

‘The Irishman’ (2019)

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro reviving their storied collaboration after nearly 25 years apart. Bobby D. and Al Pacino going toe-to-toe for the first time since Heat. Joe Pesci coming out of retirement. Netflix allowing all of them to set a gigantic pile of money on fire. A natural successor to GoodFellas and Casino, Scorsese’s gangster epic takes a decades-long look at the life and crimes of Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a mobbed-up union official and professional killer who confessed to assassinating Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino). He also claimed that Kennedy was a Mafia hit, so sorting out fact and myth will be an issue. ST

First still from the set of WW2 satire, JOJO RABIT. (From L-R): Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) has dinner with his imaginary friend Adolf (Writer/Director Taika Waititi), and his mother, Rosie (Scarlet Johansson). Photo by Kimberley French. © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

Kimberley French/Twentieth Century Fox

‘Jojo Rabbit’ (2019)

There are a ton of intriguing, offbeat projects from name-brand offbeat auteurs this year — 2019 is tentatively promising to give us a Steven Soderbergh thriller on the Panama Papers, a new Wes Anderson ensemble movie, a family-drama-with-benefits from Bong Joon-ho and a zombie comedy from Jim Jarmusch. But the single most oddball joint of the bunch may be the latest from Thor: Ragnarok director and New Zealand’s pride and joy Taika Waititi, which revolves around a young boy (Roman Griffin Davis) who adopts an imaginary friend during the horrors of World War II. Unfortunately, that imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler, as played by the filmmaker himself. We just … wow. Like, wow. DF

Willem Dafoe'Padre' film screening, Rome, Italy - 12 Sep 2018

Cristiano Minichiello/AGF/REX/Shutterstock

‘The Lighthouse’ (2019)

Robert Eggers isn’t saying much about his new fantasy-horror flick starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. Which figures: His debut hit, The Witch, proved that the young writer-director uses silence like a shiv relentlessly jammed into the audience’s heart. What we do know is that he set the film in 1890 and shot it in Nova Scotia on crisp 35MM black and white stock, which his editor Louise Ford admits is, “virtually unheard of.” Rumor is the two men must do battle with old-seafaring myths. Cool, but what we’re really wondering is: Can Eggers do for seagulls what he did for goats? AN

lucy in the sky

Hilary B Gayle/Fox Searchlight Pictures

‘Lucy in the Sky’ (2019)

Remember that Beatles track on Sgt. Pepper, the one about a female astronaut who was in such a rush to kidnap her cheating boyfriend that she drove from Houston to Orlando wearing an adult diaper? No? Well, at least the tabloid headlines were unforgettable, and here comes Natalie Portman — a specialist in high-strung overachievers speeding towards disaster — to turn the viral crime into fine art. Director Noah Hawley (the man behind FX’s Legion and Fargo series) appears to posit that space scrambled the NASA mission flight engineers. The lovelorn captain’s morals stayed in orbit while her lust crash-landed in the Florida panhandle. Trashy or cerebral, this is 2019’s must-see bad romance. AN

Adam Sandler arrives at the 9th annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom, in Los Angeles2017 Governors Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2017

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

‘Uncut Gems’ (2019)

Indie filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie specialize in grimy, unvarnished street-level dramas that recall the feel of New York indies before Times Square had a makeover. After winning acclaim and controversy with Good Time, the Safdies have assembled a wealth of talent for their latest, starting with Adam Sandler as a diamond district store owner who goes to unsavory lengths to pay off his debts. The supporting cast is eclectic as hell, too, with Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel and Eric Bogosian mingling with nonprofessionals like The Weeknd, sports-radio legend Mike Francesa and former NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett. ST

Lucas Hedges poses in New York to promote his latest film, "Boy Erased"Boy Erased" Portrait Session, New York, USA - 22 Oct 2018

Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

‘Waves’ (2019)

Hopefully you haven’t tired of rising young star and possible contender for greatest actor of his generation Lucas Hedges after what was, by all accounts, an extremely busy and very prolific 2018. Because the 22-year-old’s new collaboration with Trey Edward Shults (Krisha, It Comes at Night) sounds likes one of those shoot-the-moon projects that could either be a huge disaster or a genius move: Two young couples fall in love and experience the ins and outs, ups and downs you associate with matters of the hearts. Also, it’s an old-school musical synchronized to live-sung numbers, including a few well-known pop hits. Bonus: Sterling K. Brown costars. DF

