Summer Movie Preview 2019: From Avengers to Tarantino

The 50 movies you need to see this summer, from superhero blockbusters to offbeat docs

It’s summer, when Hollywood releases its cash-cow stash of blockbusters, sequels, prequels, remakes and retreads, storing up box-office gold to get studios through the fall/winter award season. The big bet of sizzle season: Can any contender knock Avengers: Endgame off the top of the moneymaker heap?

Family films are always a threat, so watch out for Toy Story 4, The Lion King and Aladdin. Spider-Man, Godzilla and the Men in Black are back in action; ditto Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Keanu Reeves, having his third go as superassassin John Wick. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham do their Fast & Furious double act in a spin-off (Hobbs & Shaw). And how about those Game of Thrones Stark sisters shaking up the X-Men universe, with Sophie “Sansa Stark” Turner starring in Dark Phoenix and Maisie “Arya Stark” Williams joins the gang in The New Mutants. And to rock the house, there’s a biopic of Elton John, docs on Bob Dylan and David Crosby and two features whose plots hinge on the music of the Beatles and Bruce Springsteen, respectively.

Here are the 50 summer movies most likely to cut into your beach time.