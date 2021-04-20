 Best Punk Rock Movies to Watch, Stream - Rolling Stone
25 Greatest Punk Rock Movies of All Time

From U.K.-to-L.A. scene rockumentaries to riot-grrl portraits and the Ramones’ fictional alma mater, our favorite portrayals of punk on screen

By
Tim Grierson
&
Sam Adams
&
David Fear
&
Elisabeth Garber-Paul

Punk started as a sonic flipped bird to the Rock Inc. industry who many said had become bloated beyond repair — and like its Elvis/Beatles/Stones ancestors, punk’s scenes and subcultures would ended up leaving its mark on the movies. From seminal concert movies to rockumentaries, the underground shock cinema that found fertile ground in its DIY aesthetics to the mainstream movies that smelled an exploitable trend, we’re counting down the 25 best punk-rock films of all time. 1-2-3-4!

In This Article: Punk Rock, Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Ramones

