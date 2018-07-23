25 Best Things We Saw at San Diego Comic Con 2018

We may be a year away from the San Diego Comic Con’s 50th anniversary, which is likely to see a massive blowout for the annual gathering of geek/pop culture I.P’s, creators and fans. Still, there was definitely a void in the SDCC ecosystem in 2018, with traditional heavy hitters like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Game of Thrones were AWOL. But that also meant, however, other voices could fill the gap and seize the chance to cut through the usual hype while promoting more forceful messages. The Black Heroes Matter gathering returned to highlight African-American representations in comics; the Eisner Awards saw Marjorie Liu become the first woman ever to win for Best Writer; and panels throughout the event tackled non-commercial topics ranging from Afrofuturism to debunking the idea of “fake geek girls” to how to best battle online trolls.

“We see a surge in peoples’ ability to recognize their own rights,” said Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star Chase Masterson, who led an independent rally after the convention immigrant rights advocates and groups like the ACLU. “We see people empowered on a daily basis in the intersection we draw between human rights and pop culture.”

All that said, Comic Con was still Comic Con. On the first day, we picked up a convention bingo card created by Oni Press to promote The Long Con, a new comic about people trapped at a fan convention when the apocalypse happens. By Sunday, we’d crossed 75-percent of it off with sightings of utilikilts, giant vinyl bags, costumed service dogs and by having several of those “Wait, was that … that guy? From that thing? OMG, I think it was!” moments. (No, really, we’re pretty sure that was Navid Negahban who plays the Shadow King on Legion!) So from the socially-minded to the schwifty, we present the 2018 edition of our Top 25 Things We Saw at the San Diego Comic Con.