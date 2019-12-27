25 Best Movie Performances of 2019

There’s a lot going on in Trey Shults’ supersized family melodrama, and a lot of wonderful exchanges between actors. (Among the movie’s many attributes are the fact that it proves Kelvin Harrison Jr. is star material, that people need to cast Taylor Russell and Hamilton almuna Renée Elise Goldsberry in more things ASAP, and that Lucas Hedges can make everything a little bit better.) But Sterling K. Brown’s dad stands out, for a number of reasons. One, he’s the key player holding both the agony and the ecstasy storylines together; two, he has to make a patriarch whose insane drive is both a feature and a bug seem fatalistically stern yet sympathetic; and three, he has to let viewers realize that his arc is as much a part of the film’s journey as the kids’. Naturally, he hits all of these marks and more. But should you somehow not think he’s one of the finest actors working today, check out the scene between his character and Russell’s young woman. He comes in like the lamb instead of the lion, apologizing for not being there for her more. Then he opens up to his daughter about his problems, begins weeping, and recovers enough to hear her confession. Brown gives you what this man is going through, then gives his scene partner all the room she needs to unload. “All we have is now,” he finally says. And you sense this man finally taking one giant leap towards his own healing.