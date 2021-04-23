20 Greatest Best Song Oscar Performances

A prepubescent King of Pop, singing a love song to a rat; a Southern rap trio, paying tribute to the trials and tribulations of being in “the game”; a Canadian chart-topping superstar crooning hard enough to shatter glass chandeliers; a Portland, Oregon indie troubadour gently singing his way through an acoustic ditty. Look back at the Best Song Oscars of the last four-plus decades, and you’ll find an oddball mix of pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, old-school showtunes, old-fashioned showstoppers and a few unclassifiable gems. We’ve grabbed 20 of our favorite Academy Award broadcast performances and ranked them from good to jaw-droppingly great. You think it’s hard out there for a pimp? Try choosing between Adele, Bjork, Springsteen and “Everything Is Awesome” for your top slot.

Editor’s note: A version of this list was originally published in 2016