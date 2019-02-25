20 Best, Worst and Most WTF Oscars 2019 Moments

Well, we’ll say one thing for this year’s Oscars: They were pretty quick — like ripping-off-a-Band-Aid kind of quick. But is anything truly painless in the year of our Lord 2019? For the first time in 30 years, the Academy Awards ceremony found itself sans emcee after intended host Kevin Hart stepped down in a storm of controversy earlier this winter. The lack of host made for a swifter night by far — the credits ran well before midnight — but it also made for a ceremony that felt a little disjointed and incoherent.

As for the awards themselves, the night’s two big winners — Green Book, which won Best Picture, and Bohemian Rhapsody, which took home the most statuettes — were alike mired in controversy: two films based on true stories with iffy relationships to the truth of their subject matters, each with directors who have had sexual misconduct allegations leveled against them. (That, and neither of them are particularly good movies. Yeah, we said it.)

Still, Oscars night was far from all bad. Black Panther‘s costume and production designers were the first African-American women to win in their respective categories; Alfonso Cuarón’s masterful Roma nabbed well-deserved accolades, including Best Director; Spike Lee finally won the Oscar he should’ve gotten decades ago; and first-time nominee Olivia Colman won Best Actress for The Favourite in a joyous upset. In other news, Chris Evans was a total mensch, Keegan-Michael Key flew in on an umbrella and did you hear Lady Gaga hit those high notes on “Shallow” from A Star Is Born? Read on for our rundown of the best, worst and WTFs of the 91st Annual Academy Awards.