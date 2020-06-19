20 Best and Worst Movie Fathers

We learn a lot from the movies — how to kiss, how to smoke, how to blow up a Death Star, how to organize a casino heist with a ragtag group of fellow thieves. And for many fathers out there, films can help them figure out how to be a great dad by following in the footsteps of some incredible screen patriarchs. They can also pick up plenty of tips on what not to do when it comes to raising their kids from some of cinema’s truly horrible dads — the kind of guys who make a strong case for the fact that some people simply aren’t fit to be parents.

Since we’re celebrating the one day out the year when fathers get big ups from strangers and family alike, we’re breaking down 20 of the best and worst dads in movie history. From here to paternity, these celluloid sperm donors demonstrate the highs and lows of onscreen Pops culture.