10 Worst Movies of 2019

Hollywood swill flooded the multiplex in such large quantities this year that it’s difficult to confine the number of worsts to 10. The public enemy No. 1? How about the tendency of major studios to remake and rejigger, to prequelize and sequelize until the very notion of originality is obliterated from the landscape. But why kick a dead horse — of D.O.A. franchise entries like Men in Black International — when the major offenders were from filmmakers who should have known better yet willingly squandered real possibilities. Here are the worst films that 2019 had to offer. Read this list and actually weep.