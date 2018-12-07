So many bad movies, so little time to tell you how bad. But as Hollywood continues to reboot and recycle anything that made a buck and run from originality like a form of box-office plague, the multiplex in 2018 proved more crowded than ever with creative cowardice enhanced by the participation of shameless hacks. Have you felt the brain-numbing déjà vu of Mama Mia: Here We Go Again, Insidious: The Last Key, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Johnny English Strikes Again, Super Troopers 2, The Cloverfield Paradox, Sherlock Gnomes and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms? We have. We’ve watched The Rock basically play the same role twice in Skyscraper and Rampage. We’ve suffered through the Bruce Willis remake of Charles Bronson’s Death Wish, the Anna Faris redo of Goldie Hawn’s Overboard and Benedict Cumberbatch’s one-upping Jim Carrey’s bah-humbuggery in an animated update of The Grinch.

And yet, impossibly, none of these barking cinematic dogs actually made this list. Were there really movies that scraped below the bottom-of-the-barrel titles we just mentioned? Oh, there were. Trust us, there most certainly were. Here are our picks for the 10 Worst Movies of 2018. Read it and weep.