10 Best Stoner Movies of All Time

Brad Pitt's finest moment? Hard to argue. He's barely recognizable as the burnout with the bong on the couch – the inspiration for James Franco's role in Pineapple Express. (Nothing wrong with Patricia Arquette, either.) His Floyd is a sage, whether he's mumbling at the TV or inviting a posse of gun-toting Mob killers to smoke a bowl.

Stoniest moment: Let's give Floyd the last word: "Hey, get some beer and cleaning products!"