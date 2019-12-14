Trailers of the Week: ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘In the Heights’ and More

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10

It’s back! After a three-year gap between seasons, Larry David returns to pick fights with everyone from his mailman (who’s committed the offense of wearing shorts) to Laverne Cox (who thinks dubbing David a “Renaissance Man” might be a bit of an embellishment). Still relentlessly unfiltered, David agitates almost everyone in this trailer for the upcoming season on HBO. We wouldn’t have it any other way. (Jan. 19th)

Free Guy

Here’s something you don’t often see in a trailer packed with car crashes and explosions: An action hero (Ryan Reynolds) waking up to the music of Mariah Carey. In this fictional world, the monotony of ordinary life meets the lawlessness of videogames, and Guy is just another peripheral character in someone else’s online RPG — then he’s bumped from the sidelines courtesy a pair of powerful sunglasses and guess who’s the Player One in his own story now? (July 3rd)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

More akin to Stanger Things than the franchise’s original comedy film, the newest Ghostbusters installment follows a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) to their newly-inherited dead grandfather’s farmhouse. Shortly after the family’s arrival, unexplainable events overtake the rural town. As we learn in the trailer, they didn’t move to just any creepy abandoned farm — it belonged to a Ghostbuster. Paul Rudd plays a schoolteacher with plenty of ghost lore knowledge and is on-hand to help Wolfhard understand the legacy he’s inherited. (July 10th)

The Grudge

What to expect from this franchise reboot of the 2004 American remake of the famous 2002 J-horror classic? How about: Andrea Riseborough as a police detective! Horror-movie icon Lin Shaye with bleeding, fingerless hands! A maggot-infested corpse sitting in a recliner! John Cho being interrupted in the shower by a hand crawling out the back of his own head! Chilling doesn’t even begin to describe this. (Jan. 3rd)

Hillary

“She’s unlikeable because she’s unlikable,” says a voiceover at the opening of the trailer. Hillary Clinton has been many things throughout her career in public service: U.S. Senator, First Lady, Secretary of State, and presidential nominee. One thing she has never been – and will never be – is a person who sparks indifferent reactions. In this four-part docu-series, we get to know the person behind the public persona, thanks to interviews with Bill and Chelsea Clinton, plus HRC herself. (March. 6th)

In the Heights

The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Tony-winning musical finally has a release date — and an official trailer. We’re introduced to Usnavi de la Vega (portrayed by Hamilton‘s Anthony Ramos), who tells the story of a neighborhood where “the streets were made of music,” i.e. New York’s Washington Heights. It’s revealed that the film has been updated to reflect present-day hardships, highlighting the threats DREAMers face under Trump’s America. On a more light-hearted note, Miranda makes a split-second cameo as the neighborhood snowcone dealer. (June 26th)

Promising Young Woman

Cassie (Carey Mulligan) is too drunk to stand and slumped over at a club. A man gets her in his car — making sure she gets home safe is clearly not his intention. Just when it looks like he’s going to take advantage of her, a stone-cold sober Cassie asks, “What are you doing?” Based on the red tally mark she records in her notebook afterward, the result of this encounter can’t be good — and you get the feeling that this wasn’t her first performance. Revenge, anyone? (April 17th)

Wonder Woman 1984

It’s 1984 and a lot has changed since the World-War-I setting of Wonder Woman’s groundbreaking first film: shopping malls, color TVs, blown-out bangs, off-the-shoulder sweatshirts. (Again, it’s the ’80s!) The sequel sets up Kristin Wiig’s notorious Barbara Minvera character, and — despite being killed in a plane crash — Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) returns, miraculously unaged and unharmed. While the plot remains a mystery, the trailer gives us thrills, chills and the sight of Wonder Woman bringing her golden lasso to the White House. (June 5th)