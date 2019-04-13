Trailers of the Week: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ Beyonce’s Coachella Doc, ‘Wine Country’

First things first: Yes, the first official trailer for Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker has finally dropped. As did peeks at the Poheler/Fey/Rudolph comedy Wine Country (!), Beyonce’s Coachella documentary (!!) and the second season of Fleabag (!!!). All this, plus an extended Lion King clip, a look at Netflix’s sequel to Tales of the City and one seriously adrenaline-mainlining teaser for Luc Besson’s latest action thriller. Also, apparently there’s a new animated Addams Family movie happening? Check out this week’s big-name trailers.

The Addams Family

Oscar Isaac voices the creepy and kooky Gomez; Charlize Theron lends her dulcet tones to the mysterious and spooky Morticia; Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Finn Wolfhard and Chloë Grace Moretz round out the rest of the House of Addams. [Snap, snap] It opens on Halloween, because of course it does!

Anna

Because if you’re going to watch a Le Femme Nikita retread, why not get it from the source? Director Luc Besson returns with another thriller involving a deadly female trained in the fine art of killing; judging from the dining-room fight scene included here, it looks like former model Sasha Luss will spend the bulk of the movie’s running time going all Joanna-Wick on bad dudes. Bring on the gun fu, spy-vs-spy action and Helen Mirren with dyed-black hair and a thicker-than-borscht Russian accent. June 21st.

Chambers, Season 1

After a young woman named Sasha (Sivan Alyra Rose) has a heart attack, she receives a transplant ticker taken from a donor. Later, she meets the parents of the person who gave her a second chance at life … and suddenly, some eerie things start happening. Like, you know, hallucinating that things are crawling out of people’s chests and like the dead girl is lying right next to you! Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn costar in what looks like Netflix’s YA spin on good old-fashioned body horror. April 26th.

Fleabag, Season 2

Oh my god! [Looks at camera] We Americans finally get a chance to see what Renaissance woman Phoebe Waller-Bridge has cooked up for the sophomore, and apparently last, season of her award-winning TV show. [Lifts eyebrows approvingly] Her Bagness declares she’s given up using sex to mask the empty void inside her [mock-frowns] but thanks to a hot Irish priest played by Sherlock‘s Andrew Scott [eyes widen appreciably], our heroine has also sort of, kind of found God. It’s not subtitled “The Second Coming” for nothing, folks. [Smiles, nods, pats self on back] May 17th on Amazon Prime.

Homecoming

From the voiceover by the late, great Dr. Maya Angelou to the shot of Blue Ivy leading a group of dancers — including her mom — in some rhythmic hair-twirling, there is nothing we do not love about the trailer for this upcoming Netflix doc on Beyoncé’s groundbreaking, earthshaking, era-defining set at Coachella 2018. Seriously, we’re scared to watch the movie itself, for fear that it will not be as good as this dialogue-less promo. It’s a work of art unto itself even before the music kicks in for that performance-footage-heavy second half. That said, yes, we will be tuning in April 17th just like the rest of humanity to check this out the second it drops.

The Lion King

Finally, a longer look at Disney’s upcoming celebrity-studded, live-action version of the story of the Panthera Leo Who Would be King. You get stampedes, the tiny-paw-in-a-big-paw moment, lots of scarily photorealistic anthropomorphism and, yes, the recreated money shot of a digital Simba, Timon and Pumbaa silhouetted against a full moon. Hakuna matata, mofos! July 91th.

Pavarotti

When someone says “celebrity opera singer” — a tenor who both aficionados and your mom know by sight — you think Luciano. Ron Howard directs this doc on the life and times of the late, great Pavarotti, which promises an intimate look at the man behind the myth, his humble beginnings and early successes, etc. We just hope it goes out on a high note. Get it? “High note.” Because, like, the opera. June 7th.

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Yeah, we got chills when Rey pulled out the light saber and flipped over a low-flying TIE fighter, too. (Ditto seeing Lando pilot the Millennium Falcon and hearing that laugh.) All sagas must come to end, and the last chapter of pop culture’s number-one religion gives you a peek at its Passion Play. The first trailer has pretty much everything you’d want, from droid drop-ins to Kylo Ren body-slamming a dude to Luke’s sage-like narration. Also we weren’t tearing up when that Carrie Fisher hug scene showed up, it’s just super dusty in this room. It hits theaters December 20th, but you already knew that.

Tales of the City

Has it really been over a quarter of a century since wide-eyed Mary Ann Singleton first made her way to Barbary Lane and discovered a whole new world in San Francisco? Was she — or we — ever so young? Laura Linney returns as an older, wiser version of author Armistead Maupin’s heroine, coming back to the the City by the Bay after decades away. There will be tears and drag queens. Olympia Dukakis is back as the matriarchal landlady Anna Madrigal, while Ellen Page, Russian Doll‘s Charlie Barnett, Paul Gross and Molly Ringwald join the ensemble cast. Get ready to fly your freak (and rainbow) flags high once again. This is one TV nostalgia trip we can genuinely get behind. June 7th.

Wine Country

A group of old friends — played by actual old friends Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey and Paula Pell — take a ladies-weekend trip to Napa Valley for some vino sipping and female bonding. There are laughter and tears, though the trailer suggests more of the latter; if this Netflix movie is even half as funny as Rudolph falling off the top of a piano, we’re 100-percent in. (To be honest, they had us at “Poehler and Rudolph.”) Also Tina Fey shows up for a scene or three as the woman renting them their getaway house. Starting chilling the Chablis. It hits the service (and select theaters) May 10th.