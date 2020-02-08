Trailers of the Week: ‘Spiral,’ ‘The Jesus Rolls,’ ‘The Way Back’ and More

The Jesus Rolls

John Turturro returns as Jesus Quintana, The Big Lebowski’s bowling alley enemy, for a new spin-off film. The clip opens as Jesus is released from prison and the warden warns him that he has one “strike” left. Jesus, however, is unconcerned. The rest of the scenes tease Jesus’ wayward adventures with his best friend Petey (Bobby Cannavale) by his side, including a convenience store robbery and a stint as two-thirds of a Throuple. Pete Davidson also makes an appearance as their new comrade. (Feb. 28)

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Every supervillain has to start somewhere. Steve Carell returns as the voice of Gru, only this time Gru is just a kid looking for his big break at the Vicious 6 headquarters. When he’s mocked by the interviewers for being puny and young, Gru shows them just how despicable he already is – by stealing their precious emerald stone. What seems like a victory quickly turns into a debacle later on once Gru realizes a minion traded the gemstone for a googly-eyed pet rock. Set to the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” Gru and the minions race against the world’s worst villains to make the trade-back in time. (Jul 3)

Mulan

In Disney’s final trailer for the live-action remake, we get to know the villains Mulan (portrayed by Yifei Liu) is facing up against. Hun army leader Bori Khan (portrayed by Jason Scott Lee) vows to avenge his father’s death once the Imperial City is taken over. Elsewhere, it’s hinted that Mulan’s connection to Xian Lang (portrayed by Li Gong), the shapeshifting witch fighting alongside the Huns, is more complicated than it would appear. Though Mulan is Lang’s target, she recognizes Mulan’s true self, warning that “you will die pretending to be something you’re not.” (Mar. 27)

Spiral

The latest addition to the Saw franchise finds detective Ezekiel Banks (portrayed by Chris Rock) deep in a case involving the grisly murder or a cop. Soon it’s discovered that the crime is far from isolated: A string of murders all have two things in common – sadistic torture and police victims. The clip teases a fed up Samuel L. Jackson portraying a respected police veteran (“You wanna play games, motherfucker?”) and ends with detective Banks facing an impossible situation: stay chained to a pipe where torture is sure to follow or use a hacksaw to get free. (May 15)

The Way Back

Once a promising high school athlete with a full-ride scholarship ahead of him, Jack Cunningham (portrayed by Ben Affleck) turned away from that future and sunk into a far grittier reality: self-destruction over past regrets and the fraught relationship with his father. However, he’s offered a way to return to the game as the new coach of his alma mater’s failing high school team. Jack’s reluctant ‘yes’ not only brings the young boys together but gives him a chance to stare down his past. The clips promise plenty of anguished tears and motivational court-side speeches. (Mar. 6)