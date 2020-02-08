 Week in Trailers: 'Spiral,' 'The Jesus Rolls,' 'The Way Back' & More - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Hear Steve Earle Lead All-Star Guitar Pull in 'This Land Is Your Land' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie Features

Trailers of the Week: ‘Spiral,’ ‘The Jesus Rolls,’ ‘The Way Back’ and More

From a gruesome string of cop-killings to redemption on the basketball court – your week in movie trailers

By

Natalli Amato's Most Recent Stories

View All
chris rock spiral

Brooke Palmer/Lionsgate

The Jesus Rolls 

John Turturro returns as Jesus Quintana, The Big Lebowski’s bowling alley enemy, for a new spin-off film. The clip opens as Jesus is released from prison and the warden warns him that he has one “strike” left. Jesus, however, is unconcerned. The rest of the scenes tease Jesus’ wayward adventures with his best friend Petey (Bobby Cannavale) by his side, including a convenience store robbery and a stint as two-thirds of a Throuple. Pete Davidson also makes an appearance as their new comrade.  (Feb. 28)

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Every supervillain has to start somewhere. Steve Carell returns as the voice of Gru, only this time Gru is just a kid looking for his big break at the Vicious 6 headquarters. When he’s mocked by the interviewers for being puny and young, Gru shows them just how despicable he already is – by stealing their precious emerald stone. What seems like a victory quickly turns into a debacle later on once Gru realizes a minion traded the gemstone for a googly-eyed pet rock. Set to the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” Gru and the minions race against the world’s worst villains to make the trade-back in time. (Jul 3)

Related

chris rock spiral saw
Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson Carry on Terrifying 'Saw' Legacy in 'Spiral' Trailer
Trailers of the Week: 'Fantasy Island,' 'F9,' 'The Plot Against America,' and More

Related

The Simpsons in celebration-mode.
Springfield of Dreams: 150 Best 'Simpsons' Episodes
Hank Williams' Five Most Haunting Performances

 

Mulan 

In Disney’s final trailer for the live-action remake, we get to know the villains Mulan (portrayed by Yifei Liu) is facing up against. Hun army leader Bori Khan (portrayed by Jason Scott Lee) vows to avenge his father’s death once the Imperial City is taken over. Elsewhere, it’s hinted that Mulan’s connection to Xian Lang (portrayed by Li Gong), the shapeshifting witch fighting alongside the Huns, is more complicated than it would appear. Though Mulan is Lang’s target, she recognizes Mulan’s true self, warning that “you will die pretending to be something you’re not.” (Mar. 27)

 

Spiral 

The latest addition to the Saw franchise finds detective Ezekiel Banks (portrayed by Chris Rock) deep in a case involving the grisly murder or a cop. Soon it’s discovered that the crime is far from isolated: A string of murders all have two things in common – sadistic torture and police victims. The clip teases a fed up Samuel L. Jackson portraying a respected police veteran (“You wanna play games, motherfucker?”) and ends with detective Banks facing an impossible situation: stay chained to a pipe where torture is sure to follow or use a hacksaw to get free. (May 15)

The Way Back

Once a promising high school athlete with a full-ride scholarship ahead of him, Jack Cunningham (portrayed by Ben Affleck) turned away from that future and sunk into a far grittier reality: self-destruction over past regrets and the fraught relationship with his father. However, he’s offered a way to return to the game as the new coach of his alma mater’s failing high school team.  Jack’s reluctant ‘yes’ not only brings the young boys together but gives him a chance to stare down his past. The clips promise plenty of anguished tears and motivational court-side speeches. (Mar. 6)

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.