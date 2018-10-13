Trailers of the Week: ‘Pet Sematary,’ ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Glass’

This week: a quick, blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse of Disney’s whole new world of a live-action movie; sneak peeks at where Star Trek: Discovery and Making a Murderer‘s second chapters may be taking us; and not one but two extended early looks at a pair of major horror films hitting theaters in 2019. Here’s your best-of trailer round-up from the past week.

Aladdin

First off, Disney, lay off on the evil reverb-y voice (overkill much?). Second, Mena Massoud looks like a good Aladdin, in the nanoseconds that we see him. And lastly … that’s it? Even by teaser standards, this feels a little paltry. We’re assuming you’re saving the real meat, i.e. Will Smith getting Genie with it, for the trailer. Ok. Fine. This latest live-action take on one of Mickey Inc.’s animated movies opens May 24th, 2019. We have a while to make a wish.

Glass

What do you get if you put Bruce Willis’s reluctant superman David Dunn, Samuel L. Jackson’s brittle evil-genius Mr. Glass and James McAvoy’s beastly bad guy together in the same psychiatric institution? Per this trailer: A lot of stern lectures from Sarah Paulson’s doctor and what seems like some good ol’ fashioned M. Night Shyamalan-directed mayhem. The more we see of this Unbreakable/Split team-up — and this clip shows us a lot of action — the more this riff on comic-book heroes and villains makes us think we may have something special on our hands. Opens January 18th, 2019.

Making a Murderer: Part 2

The next chapter of Netflix’s crazy-popular, cultural phenomenon of a true-crime series seems to be taking a meta approach, with the first official trailer dropping a lot of voiceover about how the show has everyone talking about Steven Avery’s case. It then details how his lawyers want to get his conviction overturned, which includes hiring prominent legal eagle Kathleen Zellner. Also, what’s up with the cellphone tower outside of the property? And Brendan making a deal? And, and …. Part Two premieres October 19th.

Pet Sematary

Remember that short story “The Monkey’s Paw,” about the living and the dead and being careful what you wish for? Stephen King’s novel-length riff on the idea is a strong contender for one of his Top Five Best Books, and this new adaptation gives you sense that the folks behind have captured what made it so indelibly creepy-as-fuck. You get your basic spooky old-man-exposition voiceover from John Lithgow, kids walking around the woods in animal masks and some ominous shots of a cat, which … well, you know why. “Sometimes dead is better.” Kudos to the editors of this clip as well. It hits theaters on April 5th, 2019.

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 2

Two words: Young Spock. Season Two premieres January 17th, 2019. Keep living long and prospering until then, please.