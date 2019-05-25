Trailers of the Week: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard’

Has it really been less than a week since HBO dropped that wonderfully cryptic, Pink Floyd-scored Westworld teaser? It feels like several months have passed since then. Trailer-wise, it’s been a busy six days: We got an extended look at Quentin Tarantino’s latest, a teaser for the upcoming Star Trek: TNG spinoff, a peek at Linda Hamilton’s return to the Terminator franchise and yes, that aforementioned clip about the show HBO is betting the farm on now that Game of Thrones is over. Plus some previews of docs, TV shows and what may be the best exploitation film of the year. It’s your trailers-of-the-week round-up.

The Black Godfather

When no less Quincy Jones says you’re “fearless … absolutely fearless” with a palpable sense of awe and Barack Obama refers to you as “the power behind the scenes”, you know you’ve left your mark. This Netflix doc looks at Clarence Avant, one of the single most influential music-industry figures of the past 60 years — as well as a civil-rights activist, a groundbreaking film producer and a mentor to almost every major figure in the record business. Consider this doc a long overdue tribute. On Netflix and in theaters June 7th.

Brightburn

The final trailer for the summer movie with the most intriguing-sounding premise — what if the Small Town, USA boy who would become Superman was a freakin’ psychopath? — ups the horror and action aspects this time out. (And considering it hit theaters this weekend, not a moment too soon.) Elizabeth Banks shrieks, cops get crunched and shit goes haywire overall. There you go. We’ve just saved you $15, you’re welcome.

Downton Abbey

Oh, how missed those stuffy aristocrats and servants, and that sassy Dowager Countess of Grantham! This feature film promises to take us back to the world of upstairs/downstairs shenanigans, with the King and Queen of England (!) set to visit the estate. Polish that silverware! Bring out the good china! Keep the upper lip nice ‘n’ stiff! Expect all of your favorites to return, along with some spiffy spirit-of-27 hairdos. It looks just like the TV show, only bigger. Sept. 20th.

Los Espookys

Who else but Fred Armisen could convince HBO to fund and premiere a Spanish-language show about Mexico City twentysomethings dedicated to scaring people as a hobby? Co-created by the Portlandia veteran alongside Julio Torres and Ana Farrega, this looks like the single weirdest thing you’ll see on TV this summer — anyone doubting this statement should check out the highly bizarre trailer. We 100% cosign on this whole endeavor. June 14th.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

They met in Greece, fell in love, went their separate ways. But Leonard Cohen always had a special place in his heart for Marianne Ihlen, the inspiration behind “So Long, Marianne.” Nick Broomfield’s doc traces their relationship (with which the filmmaker, surprisingly, has a personal connection) as well as filling in her side of the story. July 5th.

The Nightingale

A vengeful Irish maid/ex-convict heroine (Aisling Franciosi) is sent with her husband and child to live in an Australian military putpost. Then tragedy strikes, and she’s determined to hunt down the English bastards who ruined her life, with the help of an aborigine tracker (Baykali Ganambarr). The Babadook‘s Jennifer Kent returns with an angry, righteous indictment against the patriarchy; the fact that it’s embedded inside a rough rape-revenge story was (and will be) a dealbreaker for many. But it is indeed one hell of a beautiful, brutal, enraged movie. Aug. 2nd.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Pacino chewin’ scenery! Exploitation-cinema recreations! Callbacks, both implicit and explicit, to the filmmaker’s past works! “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show”! Vintage Tinseltown-a-go-go! A shirtless Brad Pitt! Bruce Lee! Sharon Tate! Spahn Ranch! The official trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s new movie has it all, or at least a whole lot of stuff. This. Looks. Gooood. July 26th

Star Trek: Picard

Yes, it’s just a brief — very brief — teaser. But this little morsel is enough to whet our appetite, and we plan on washing this down repeatedly with a lovely bottle of Chateau Picard Bourgogne until this thing starts airing some time next year. The shot of Patrick Stewart’s face, staring into the camera, is worth a thousand “Make it so’s.”

Stuber

If you’re a cop — like, say, Vic (Dave Bautista) — the last thing you want is Lasik surgery messing with your eyes and your job. And if you’re an Uber driver — like, say, Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) — the last thing you want is an aggressive, half-blind detective getting you involved in a bust. We smell a raucous buddy comedy! July 12th.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Because there are few things you can’t fix by simply including Linda Hamilton with a rocket-launcher — whether it’s an attack by an updated T-1000 model terminator or an anemic franchise in need of a transfusion. Nov. 1st.

Toy Story 4

“Let’s go save a spork!” The new clip for the Pixar fourquel (yes, we did copyright that term, thanks for asking) feels a lot liek the other ones we’ve seen: There’s a new makeshift toy in town, it gets lost, Woody & co. go to find him, yadda yadda yadda. We do, however, get a bit more of the Knievel-esque Duke Caboom and Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael-Key’s plush toys attacking an old lady. June 21st.

Westworld, Season 3

Maybe, like us, you were waiting from the Game of Thrones series finale to start and clocked this teaser, the one using The Dark Side of the Moon cut “Brain Damage” to really good effect. You see futuristic cars and Aaron Paul hanging out with robots and he’s committing crimes and people are pulling guns on him and you think, Wow, this new Breaking Bad movie is gonna be sick! Then you remember it’s HBO and not AMC, so you go: Hmm, this seems to be a new sci-fi show they’re dropping, makes sense, they’ve got to keep folks interested now that the dragon show is over. Whatever this is, it sure looks like a million bucks. Then suddenly Rachel Evan Wood shows up, and like, wait, this is Westworld?! The show also is kind of over the whole amusement park filled with androids thing too? And you either got very giddy and put your head in your palms for a solid five minutes. Coming in 2020.