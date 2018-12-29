Trailers of the Week: ‘Us,’ New ‘Black Mirror’

This week, it’s all about Us. That’s right, we finally got a look at Jordan Peele’s upcoming second movie, and it looks terrifying. Plus Netflix dropped a last-minute trailer for their rumored Black Mirror “event,” Elle Fanning covered Robyn for a pop-star drama and a new YA adventure turns a misfit teen into the second coming of King Arthur. Check out this week’s best trailers.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

The rumors had been circulating for months: The British sci-fi show — the closest thing we have to a modern-day Twilight Zone, at least until Jordan Peele reboots that series next year — was planning some sort of choose-your-own-adventure type of episode. Then, out of nowhere, Netflix quietly put up a B.M.-related page declaring that a five-hour (!) something called Bandersnatch would be showing up soon. (It’s the name of the game in the “Playtest” episode, FYI.) Now, boom — a peek at the shebang. From the look of this clip, this Black Mirror “event” involves a designer who went crazy and murdered his wife, a kid who decides to play the late killer’s game and what appears to be the option to “change” the narrative at will. It dropped on Dec 28th, i.e it is streaming as we speak. See you on the other side.

The Kid Who Would Be King

Attack the Block fans — and we are legion! — take note: Joe Cornish, the writer-director behind that 2011 sci-fi/horror cult flick returns to liven up YA movies. Specifically, he’s given us the story of a bullied young kid (Louis “Son of Andy” Serkis) who finds a sword. Well, not just any sword — it’s Excalibur. And the lad pulls it out of the rock, which, you know what that means. See the title. Patrick Stewart shows up as a shape-shifting Merlin; Mission: Impossible‘s Rebecca Ferguson is the evil sorceress Morgana. It opens Jan. 25th.

Teen Spirit

During the day, she’s a student on the Isle of Wight and helps her Polish immigrant mother out. At night, she haunts the local bar’s karaoke nights by belting out tunes like a ringer. That’s where Elle Fanning’s songbird is discovered by an old man, who turns out to have a bit of experience with vocalists — and who’s willing to help her enter an American Idol-style TV competition. The trailer for this musical drama plays up the pop-star rush, interspersing shots of life in the sticks with teen goofing around and high-toned glitz. Even better, it features Fanning doing a kick-ass cover of Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own.” It opens April 5th, 2019.

Us

We were wondering how Jordan Peele could possibly follow up something like Get Out — and as this chilling-as-fuck first trailer for his next movie suggests the writer-director has doubled down on the horror. A family goes on vacation, singing in the car and relaxing on a beach. Then, one evening, a group of strangers enters their bungalow. The catch is that these mysterious house invaders are … near-exact doubles of the family themselves. Bunnies also come into play. Ditto a wicked looking pair of scissors. We may have just soiled ourselves. Black Panther‘s Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o costar. March 15th, 2019. We’re so there.