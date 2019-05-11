Trailers of the Week: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ ‘It: Chapter Two,’ ‘Watchmen’

This week: Second trailers for two new movies starring superheroes, i.e Spider-Man and Cate Blanchett, respectively; first looks at HBO’s take on the greatest men-in-capes tale ever told (revisionist edition), the final season of FX’s god-level mindbender Legion and the It sequel; and peeks at a fictional horror movie involving a snowed-in-cabin and a real one involving Fox News. Also there’s apparently a Jonas Brothers doc coming out, so hello beautiful! Your trailer round-up of the week.

Big Little Lies, Season 2

There’s a lot of vamping, dancing and women behaving badly in this first official trailer for HBO’s sophomore season of their hit Norcal-mom-murder-mystery series — a second go-round which finds the quintet getting grilled about a certain crime by a detective (Merrin Dungey) and the victim’s mother (Meryl Freakin’ Streep!). It just looks juicy, this thing. June 9th.

Chasing Happiness

They were siblings and Jersey boys, then a chart-topping pop group, then sort of a punchline for the cool kids, then unlikely second-act celebrities (two of whom got pretty swole) and tabloid fodder … and now they’re back to being a pop group again. This Amazon Prime doc follows the Jonas Brothers as they talk about their churchgoing background, their crazy-fast rise to fame, the break-up, the make-up and their musical comeback. Call it “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Joe, Nick and Kevin But Were Afraid to Ask.” Don’t watch this trailer if you’re allergic to shots of slo-mo walking. June 4th.

The Farewell

One of the best things we saw this year at Sundance, writer-director Lulu Wang’s semiautobiographical dramedy follows a young woman (Awkwafina, fantastic) as she joins her family for a trip to China to see her grandmother. The elderly woman has just been diagnosed with terminal cancer; her relatives, however, decide to maintain the lie that she’s fine and everyone has simply come home for a cousin’s wedding instead of a collective goodbye. The trailer nails the vibe beautifully. Bring a Costco-sized box of tissues. July 12th.

I Am Mother

Just a girl and her guardian robot voiced by Rose Byrne, holed up underground for over a decade while a global contagion blows over, no big whoop. The young woman (Clara Rugaard) has been told she’ll be a sort of new-world Eve and help repopulate the decimated earth; then a stranger (Hilary Swank) shows up at the bunker door and is like, “What epidemic?” Whoops. Fans of spooky sci-fi, mark your calendars. June 7th.

It: Chapter Two

For the record, we didn’t trust that old lady from the moment we saw her. (Watch the teaser and you’ll see what we mean.) The conclusion to the two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s epic drops its first extended look at the grown-up “Loser Club,” now played by Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, James Ransone, Jay Ryan, Isiah Mustafa and Andy Bean. The younger selves all make cameos too. Oh, and there’s fresh footage of your favorite nightmare-inducing clown, but hey, you knew that going in, didn’t you? Sept. 6th.

Judy

Because a Judy Garland biopic was inevitable, and let’s be honest, not unwanted — though we’ll admit we were hoping for more of a Fosse/Verdon type thing (Minnelli/Garland?) then a standard cradle-to-grave story for Our Lady of Judy-ness. And though it’s based in part on the stellar stage play about her life and death, titled End of the Rainbow, this teaser … let’s just say we have our doubts here. Sept. 27th.

Legion, Season 3

We ask for so little in this life, just Dan Stevens dressing like a deranged hippie guru and Aubrey Plaza rockin’ a Mad-Hatter-in-Wonderland get-up. This preview of the FX show — the only superhero TV series you really need to be watching — looks just and mind-frying as the show’s previous two seasons, with the extra added bonus of a lot of lysergic grooviness, clear-cut Mansonsploitation, time travel and also some androids. Jun. 24th.

The Lodge

If you were lucky enough to catch Goodnight Mommy back in 2014, then you know that Austrian directors Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz are the real deal. And this trailer for the duo’s follow-up — in which two kids (It‘s Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh) are stuck in a snowbound cabin with their creepy new stepmom (Riley Keough) — suggests something even more unsettling, if that’s possible. Did we mention there’s a religious cult involved? And grainy video footage? And sharp objects? “Coming soon,” i.e. Fall 2019.

The Loudest Voice

“Television is the most powerful force in the world.” So maybe it’s fitting that the first of two rise-and-fall Roger Ailes projects coming out this year is showing on a premium-cable channel. Showtime’s miniseries about the disgraced mogul who gave the world Fox News — thanks a lot, douchebag — features a near-unrecognizable Russell Crowe as a fulminating, grinning, groping Ailes. Naomi Watts is Gretchen Carlson; Sienna Miller is Roger’s wife, Beth Ailes; theater legend Simon McBurney is Rupert Murdoch. This looks good. June 30th.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Before a single frame of footage is shown, Tom Holland warns folks not to watch this trailer for the upcoming live-action webslinger adventure if they have not seen Avengers: Endgame — and we kind of see why this disclaimer might be necessary. The second sneak peek confirms that this sequel to the 2017 franchise reboot takes place after the events of the aforementioned Marvel film and that the teen superhero is still dealing with the aftermath of the whole Thanos shebang. We also get more Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who may or may not be a bad guy this time out (?) and more of Zendaya this time around. July 2nd.

Watchmen

Why yes, we are fans of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ gamechanging graphic novel, why do you ask? Oh, there’s a teaser featuring not one, not two but a whole army of vigilante Rorschachs? And Regina King is it, and she’s dressed like this? And judging from this admittedly cryptic, free-form clip, this multi-episode HBO show may not be a straightforward page-to-screen endeavor like Zack Snyder’s 2009 movie, but more of an extension and/or a riff? And Lost/The Leftovers‘ Damon Lindelof is the showrunner/executive producer? [Passes out from excitement] Tick, tick, tick …. It’s coming out some time this year — that’s all we know re: a release date.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

She was “the most exciting thing in architecture 20 years ago,” but now, Bernadette Fox (Cate Blanchett) is one step away from being just another well-off soccer mom. Then she decides to just … take off to parts unknown, and bring her creative muse back to life. The second trailer for this upcoming Richard Linklater film ups the puckish-comedy factor (she floods bad neighbor Kristen Wiig’s house with mud!) and whimsical New Age uplift (“Find what makes you YOU” is the tagline … really?). But come on: Blanchett and Linklater. It gets the benefit of the doubt. Aug. 16th.