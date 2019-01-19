Trailers of the Week: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘John Wick 3’

What’s shaking this week in the world of trailers, you ask? How about the first official clip of the new live-action Spider-Man movie; a look at the next season of IFC’s brilliant parody series Documentary Now; the first official promo for a black metal biopic; a new Soderbergh movie (!); the third John Wick movie (!!!); and a cryptic teaser for … another Ghostbusters reboot?! Here’s your trailer round-up of the week.

Documentary Now!, Season 3

The greatest TV show (ridiculously meticulous parodies of actual legendary documentaries division) returns! Fred Armisen and Bill Hader’s love letter to classic nonfiction movies takes on the true-crime cultapalooza Wild Wild Country, D.A. Pennebaker’s Stephen Sondheim-inflected Company: Original Soundtrack and their take on Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present — featuring Cate Blanchett (!) as a Marinabbe who declares “I don’t paint in my uterus already.” This is what genius looks like. It returns Feb. 20th.

Ghostbusters

It’s less than a minute long, and just a teaser for a film that’s not coming out until Summer 2020. But yes, we’ll admit there’s something a little giddiness-inducing about this spooky clip announcing another Ghostbusters movie (sequel? reboot) directed by Jason “Son of Ivan” Reitman. So apparently we know who we’re gonna call.

High Flying Bird

Remember when Steven Soderbergh retired? Man, that felt like eons ago. The director is back when a new collaboration with Moonlight playwright Tarell Alvin McRaney involving a basketball lockout, a moving-and-shaking sports agent (André Holland) and a star player (Caleb McLaughlin). The supporting cast includes a fire Wire veterans, Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto and Kyle MacLachlan. It drops Feb. 8th in select theaters and Netflix, and — not gonna lie — looks amazing.

High Life

In which Robert Pattinson plays daddy on a spaceship, Juliette Binoche steps into a rig that caters to your carnal needs while in the cosmos and French director Claire Denis — one of the single best filmmakers working today, full stop — puts her unique spin on the science-fiction film. The trailer for this story of convicts (and an unexpected guest in the form of a baby) who’ve been “volunteered” in the name of tracking down a black hole in deep space makes everything look both beautiful and very weird; we can confirm it is both. Opens in theaters on Apr. 12th.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

There’s rain and a dog and Anjelica Huston saying “I can’t help you” in a thick accent and Keanu Reeves’ greatest assassin ever getting ex-communicated from his fraternity of hired killers and a shoot-out in the dark and a katana fight on motorcycles and a lot of hand-to-hand (and foot-to-head) combat and one mean-looking Halle Berry and multiple dog attacks and holy shit did Reeves just shoot a guy on a Kawasaki while he was riding on a horseback through New York city oh my god oh my god oh my god [breathes heavily into paper bag] …

Opening May 17th.

Little Woods

Folks have been calling this rugged, gritty drama about two sisters “a modern Western” of sorts … and the trailer for director Nia DaCosta’s debut doesn’t necessarily downplay the comparison. The contemporary touches — selling smuggled pharmaceuticals, abortions, parole officers — let you know you’re in modern-day rural U.S.A., but there’s a distinct outlaw-gunfighter vibe in how Tessa Thompson and Lily James handle the trouble (mostly male) coming there way. We’re mighty curious about this one. It opens Apr. 19th.

Lords of Chaos

Oh sure, Øystein Aarseth will tell you he seems like a typical Norwegian teenager and all — then he’ll remind you that under the name “Euronymous” he started the band Mayhem and helped turn black metal into both a musical subgenre and a movement. The first trailer for Jonas Akerlund’s biopic on the group, its founder and the suicide, murder, church-burning and headbanging that followed emphasizes the jagged, down-the-rabbit-hole feel of this true-crime story. Whether the movie captures what made Mayhem and the culture it helped pioneer so vital has been the subject of debate among metalheads since the film premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. You’ll be able to see for yourself starting Feb. 8th.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

We’ve been so caught up in the delirious, joyous animated-Webslinger epic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that we almost forgot that there’s still a live-action Spider-Man franchise going on and yes, that one’s pretty good too. Tom Holland’s teenager Peter Parker takes off for Europe on a school trip (see title) and ends up running into Mysterio, a.k.a. Jake Gyllenhaal in what looks like Roman centurion cosplay. No word on whether any of the other future Sinister Six members show up, but give it time. Lots of Nick Fury in this trailer as well. Hits theaters on July 5th.