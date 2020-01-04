Trailers of the Week: ‘A Quiet Place II,’ ‘Dracula,’ Bieber Doc and More

Dracula

“Blood is everything you need,” says Claes Bang’s plasma-loving count, “only in blood do we find the truth.” The latest take on Bram Stoker’s horror-lit landmark comes to Netflix courtesy of the folks who brought you Sherlock. And it’s got everything you’d want in a spooky vampire tale: Gothic images of blood-soaked hands, knife-wielding nuns, fangs, stakes, the whole nine. He boasts that he can take away everything you love — and from the way he glides between gruesome violence to elegant dancing, it looks like he’s right. (Jan. 4)

Gretel & Hansel

This is not the fairytale you knew in childhood. Sure, Hansel and Gretel has always been creepy, but disturbing would be a more accurate word for the tale’s new horror film adaptation. While the trailer doesn’t reveal why Gretel (Sophia Lillis) and her brother Hansel (Sam Leakey) have been outcast to the forest, they are desperate enough to enter the Witch’s grim-looking yet sweet-smelling house. Any comfort from their meal quickly vanishes and the children are accosted by one threat after another. Gretel discovers a bloody sheet covering corpses, Hansel goes missing, and we are left with a demented image of the witch slowly pulling a long strand of human hair from between her teeth. Don’t bring your kids to this one. (Jan. 31)

Grace and Frankie, Season Six

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are back for another season, taking on new challenges. Some are to be expected: Grace has become a wife again and struggles to keep up appearances with her younger husband while Frankie begrudgingly learns to accept a new routine now that her best friend has someone else in her life. Others, meanwhile, would only happen to this duo: Grace and Frankie decide to enter into the world of start-ups as toilet entrepreneurs after Grace has trouble rising from the toilet seat in her glitzy new apartment. However, they just might be on to something – they even make it onto Shark Tank! (Jan. 15)

Justin Bieber: Seasons

The trailer takes us back to 2017 when Justin Bieber abruptly canceled a number of his world tour dates. “As humans, we go through so many ups and downs,” says Bieber in an interview clip, “good seasons, bad seasons, and sometimes we wanna give up.” The upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries gives fans an intimate look inside what was going on during the star’s break from music through conversations with family, friends, collaborators, and Bieber himself. The series also promises to capture his journey back to music and teases his latest single, “Yummy.” (Jan. 27)

A Quiet Place II

In this post-apocalyptic world, there’s no respite for the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe). Flashbacks remind us of the wreckage brought on by sound-hunting aliens – in case anyone was able to forget. Now, the family continues to fight for their safety while on the run. This time, they team up with a mysterious survivalist (portrayed by Cillian Murphy) who does not share the family’s desire to help what’s left of mankind. “The people that are left,” he whispers, “are not the kind of people worth saving.” (Mar. 20)