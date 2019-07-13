Trailers of the Week: ‘Mulan,’ ‘Succession,’ Teenage Dora the Explorer

This week in the wide, wide world of trailers: a first look at Disney’s next big live-action adaptation of an animated classic for next year and an extended preview on a revisionist take regarding on of their old-school villains; a taste of what HBO’s aristocratic-bastards-behaving-badly hit has in store during its sophomore season; a peek at a brand new sketch show; and more on one clang-clang-clang of a biopic coming this fall.

A Black Lady Sketch Show

You don’t always need a fancy-pants name for your sketch show, people. Sometimes, the simpler, more straightforward title is all you need. Case in point: HBO’s new comedy, produced by Insecure‘s Issa Rae and blessed with a quartet of performers — Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson — that seem intent on crossing every single line they can. (Do not even ask what a “Flintstone dick” is.) And their guest-star roster is strong: Rae, Angela Bassett, David Alan Grier, Lena Waithe, Lil Rey Howery, Laverne Cox, Kelly Rowland and many, many, many more. Aug. 2nd.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

It’s Dore, Dora, Dora — the ex-plor-ER! [Sound of old-timey mouse click] Everyone’s favorite pint-sized, adventure-having kid gets a teen-spirit update, with the now pubescent Dora (Isabela Moner) navigating the savage jungle known as high school. Who wouldn’t prefer facing peril in the deepest, most dangerous areas of the world in search of El Doraldo over, say, a math quiz and mean girls in the hallway? The trailer suggests a cheeky meta take on the material as well. Also, Danny Trejo voices Boots the Monkey. ‘Nuff said. Aug. 9th.

Judy

Renée Zellweger is Judy Garland — specifically, the drug-addicted, emotionally insecure, late-Sixties version of the superstar who did a five-week run at London’s Talk of the Town nightclub in 1969. It was there she met Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock), a young, studly fixture on the scene who’d become her fifth husband. And it was there she had one of her last big triumphs on the stage before her passing in June of that year. The movie may be based on Peter Quilter’s stellar play about those final months, End of the Rainbow, but the trailer for this biopic suggests there’s a lot of cradle-to-grave elements thrown in here as well. Mileage may vary on this one. Sep. 27th.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Oh thank god, a sequel to 2014’s flip-the-script take on Sleeping Beauty‘s villainess, now revised as a mother spurned! The trailer suggests, well, more of the same, only louder and with more green special effects. If there isn’t a scene in which Angelina Jolie’s cheekbones cut diamonds, we’re going to riot. Oct. 18th.

Mulan

What, you thought Disney was going to call it quits on their live-action adaptations of animated classics after The Lion King? Chinese actress Yifei Liu plays the young woman who, to help her elderly father avoid military service, dresses as a man and goes in his place. A who’s who of stars — including Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Tzi Ma and the wuxia legend Pei-Pei Cheng — join in on the fun. The teaser doesn’t give you any idea whether Whale Rider director Niki Caro will be keeping the songs, but she’s definitely upped the action factor. Also, no Mushu. You can see why the internet went apeshit over this when it first dropped. Mar. 27th, 2020.



Succession

Oh those dastardly Roys! There’s little to say about the official trailer of this HBO show’s second season other than: Damn, this sophomore go-round looks like it’s going to be nice ‘n’ bitchy; Sarah Snook’s Shiv, who’s been the sly MVP of the show to date, looks like she’s leveled up in terms of power-play pole positioning; and we can’t wait to see more of the scene teased here in which the series’ resident Laurel and Hardy, a.k.a. Tom and Cousin Greg, get into a water-bottle–throwing fight. If you can’t stab your family in the back, who can you backstab? Aug. 11th.