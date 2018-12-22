Trailers of the Week: ‘Men in Black International,’ ‘Hellboy,’ New Linklater

So what do we have this week? Two looks at unusual superheroes. Two distinctly NSFW teasers for some upcoming indies. Cate Blanchett goes missing. A stoner TV anthology returns. Thor: Ragnarok‘s Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth reunite and switch franchises from Marvel to MiB. Your best-of trailer round-up of the week.

Doom Patrol

For a certain type of comic-book connoisseur, it simply does not get better than writer Grant Morrison’s run on the oddball DC Comics title in the late 1980s. This TV show, made for the company’s new streaming service, looks like it’s going to be bringing that surreal, did-somebody-dose-my-drink feel to screens near you — the teaser is only 36 seconds long and you immediately get the sense that this isn’t just another superhero series. Starts Feb. 15th.

Hellboy

If one has to reboot the movie series based on Mike Mignola’s comics, and to do it without Ron Perlman, you could do a helluva (jokes!) lot worse than casting Stranger Things‘ David Harbour in the title role. The man wears the sawed horns and big red scowl like a champ. Also, the better-than-decent amount of gory bits and monster mash-ing in the trailer is a good reminder that director Neil Marshall — he of The Descent and the Game of Thrones standout episode “Blackwater” — is no slouch when it comes to action, horror, demons. Hits theaters April 12th, 2019.

High Maintenance, Season 3

The best short story collection on television returns for a third season on HBO, promising more Brooklyn-and-slightly-beyond misadventures of co-creator Ben Sinclair’s pot dealer. The trailer makes this upcoming round of episodes look promising, in addition to a little wacky, possibly mellow, probably manic and undeniably buzzy. Also, are they tripping out in a car wash?! And is that Timothy “Speed” Levitch giving a tour in the middle of this? Are we just too stoned to tell if it is or not? Where did you put those vanilla wafers? Dude, you know what would be great right now? Putting on Black Sabbath’s Vol. 4. Hey, when does this start again? (Jan. 20th.)

Men in Black International

“Yeah, no thanks.”-Us, after finding out that Sony is going to put out yet another Men in Black movie.

“Wait, what, hold up, why can’t this come out tomorrow?!”-Us, watching this trailer and realizing that we’re getting the Thor: Ragnarok sequel we wanted, only in a different franchise, and the the combo of Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth donning the shades-and-suits combo actually has us excited beyond belief.

Opens June 14th, 2019.

Piercing

A man sits alone in a hotel room. He calls an escort service. Some suggestions of a dodgy past, including murder, come up. Then a baby starts talking to him, like the Son of Sam’s dog, and there seems to be some fetish sex happening, and more homicide talk. This teaser for Nicolas Pesce’s follow-up to The Eyes of My Mother suggests something equally as unsettling as his country-death-trip debut. There’s a distinct American Psycho vibe going on here. Christopher Abbott plays the guy; Mia Wasikowska plays the belle du jour. Feb. 1st.

This One’s for the Ladies

“You got classy, we got classy. You want nasty, we got that, too.” She’s talking about the New Jersey Nasty Boyz, a troupe of male strippers that entertain a host of regular visitors with fistfuls of dollar bills. This doc — a winner at SXSW back in the spring — could have just focused on the dance routines. Instead, filmmaker Gene Graham turns his camera on the African-American community that keeps these gents (and the occasional female exotic dancer who does routines with them) rolling in singles, and how these ladies’ nights keep both the performers and the crowds connected. And yes, it’s even hotter than the trailer suggests. Check out starting May 1st, 2019.

Where’d You Go Bernadette

One day, Bernadette Fox (Cate Blanchett) is listening to her daughter talk about trips to Antarctica and bantering with her husband (Billy Crudup) over the kitchen counter. The next day, the woman has vanished into thin air, which puts friends and family in a tailspin — and then searching to find out what happened. The synopsis makes the movie sound like a thriller; the trailer makes it seem like we’re in for some life-lessons-filled light dramedy. The “directed by Richard Linklater” credit, however, suggests we may be in for something special, whimsical score be damned. Opens March 22nd, 2019.