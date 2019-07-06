Trailers of the Week: ‘Knives Out,’ Wu-Tang Biopic, ‘Jumanji 2’

What’s going on trailer-wise this week? We’ve got: a first look at an A-list Agatha-Christie-style whodunnit; a peek at the upcoming Wu-Tang Clan biopic series; a preview of an old rom-com favorite given a new twist or three; the trailer for the latest Jumanji romp; and an animated secret agent who looks and sounds a lot like Will Smith (at least until he’s turned into a … well, read below). It’s your trailers-of-the-week round-up.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Because who doesn’t love watching the Seinfeld star drive around in ludicrously expensive, often rare cars while talking shop with fellow funny folks and sipping a strong dark-roasted brew? After His Jerryness complains about how many other projects have “borrowed” his Netflix-appropriated talk show’s premise — methinks the millionaire doth protest too much — we get peeks at the upcoming season’s guests, including Seth Rogen, Martin Short, Bridget Everett, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick and [squeal of delight] Eddie Freakin’ Murphy. July 19th.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Because there are only so many times you can watch the 1994 rom-com staple, no matter how much you love Hugh Grant’s adorable stammer. Lucky for you, Mindy Kaling has your back. She and co-creator Matt Warburton update/tweak the general story, set it in contemporary London and focus on four friends: Maya (Game of Thrones‘ Nathalie Emmanuel), Craig (Brandon Mychal Smith), Ainsley (Rebecca Rittenhouse) and Duffy (John Paul Reynolds). Judging from the trailer, there will be a ton of sincere wedding and/or funeral toasts, many jokes about social awkwardness, at least one reference to the Richard Curtis original and what seems to be a nod to Curtis’s Love Actually doorway signs scene as well. July 31st.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Because what, you thought there wouldn’t be a sequel to Sony’s insanely successful reboot of the jungle-board-game-run-amuck blockbuster? Part 2 more or less picks up where the 2017 franchise extension left off, with Alex Wolff repairing the computerized version of Jumanji, getting sucked back into the game and having his friends and his grandfather (Danny DeVito) go in after him. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan return; Danny Glover and Awkwafina join in on the fun. If you like adventures and have ever wanted to hear the Rock talk like he’s a squat, 74-year-old from Asbury Park, this is the movie for you. Dec. 25th.

Knives Out

Because who better to do a big ol’-fashioned, celebrity-filled murder mystery than Rian Johnson? The Brick/Looper/Last Jedi filmmaker goes full Agatha Christie with this pomo-cinematic game of Clue, in which inspectors LaKeith Stanfield and Daniel Craig investigate the homicide of a wealthy patriarch (Christopher Plummer) in what appears to be an English country house. The suspects are [deep breath]: Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Ana de Armas and Katherine Langford. It’s a whodunnit with benefits! Nov. 27th.

The Righteous Gemstones

Because of course you miss Eastbound and Down and why wouldn’t you watch a new HBO show from the exact same team about crooked evangelists? Danny McBride is the sideburned heir to his famous family’s megachurch empire; Adam Devine is his brother; John Goodman is their pops/senior preacher-in-residence. It’s hypocrisy, corruption and lies, Religion Inc. style! We can’t wait. Aug. 18th.

Spies in Disguise

Because Will Smith has already played a genie this year and has another movie in which he literally fights a younger version of himself, so why not have him play an animated superspy as well? Meet Lance Sterling (Smith), the most dapper gent in the espionage business. And meet Walter Beckett (Spider-Man 3.0 himself, Tom Holland), the tech geek who accidentally turns the agent into … a bright blue pigeon. You did not see that coming, did you? Shenanigans ensue. Please tell us this is not the closest we’ll ever get to a black James Bond. Dec. 25th.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Because every superhero group deserves an origin story, folks. Hulu’s biopic series on the hip-hop collective “born in Shaolin, made in America” gives the Wu their own Bohemian Rap-sody. No, the actors playing RZA, Raekwon the Chef, Ghostface etc. look almost nothing like their real-life counterparts — but hey, it’s not Casting Rules Everything Around Me now, it is? Sep. 4th.