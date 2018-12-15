Trailers of the Week: ‘Godzilla 2,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Umbrella Academy’

So what did we get this week, trailer-wise? How about: a revisionist take on an old-school superhero’s mythology and a TV show devoted to some new-school do-gooders; a tough-guy heist flick with some A-list names; the big-screen return of everyone’s favorite U.K. upper-crusters; and the return of your favorite giant fire-breathing lizard. Boom!

Brightburn

Remember when that baby fell to earth from a dying planet — let’s call it “Krypton,” because why not? — and was found by a kindly couple in the heartland? Then it turned out he was an alien who had incredible strength, heat vision and could fly, which he employed in the name of truth, justice and the American Way™? James Gunn, the man responsible for Guardians of the Galaxy, asks a simple question: What if, instead, the kid grew up to be a complete psychopath? And decided that his extraordinary powers didn’t necessarily needed to be used for good? Why someone has not redone the Superman origin story as a horror flick until now is a mystery — except for, y’know, the pesky copyright issues. But thankfully Gunn (in producer mode), his screenwriting brothers Brian and Mark, and director David Yarovesky seem to have found a way around that obstacle. It’s out May 24th, 2019. We have high hopes for this one.

Downton Abbey

For those of you who have dearly missed Lord and Lady Grantham, Mr. Bates and Mr. Barrow, Daisy and the Hexhams and the Mertons — we have veddy, veddy good news for you. Julian Fellowes’ popular British soap returns for more upstairs-downstairs tomfoolery (or Tomfoolery, in this case), only this time on the big screen. There’s no new footage in this teaser, only proof that yes, it’s really happening and will be in theaters next year (September 20th, to be precise). Keep those upper lips stiff until then.

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

The first trailer that this sequel to the 2014 reboot of the Tall, Green and Handsome lizard hinted that some more of our old kaiju friends — Mothra, Rodan, Ghidorah — would be present and accounted for. Now, this second trailer for next summer’s battle royale gives us a few more glimpses of who Ol’ Zilla will be facing. Lots of destruction and shrieking here; some nice close-ups of Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Thomas Middleditch, Sally Hawkins, Ziyi Zhang and Ken Watanabe, all looking very worried. There will be fire-breathing. Destroy all monsters, indeed! May 31st, 2019, folks.

Mappelthorpe

“In church, I found God … and then Polaroid, which led me straight to the Devil.” Matt Smith — who you either identify as the eleventh Doctor Who or The Crown‘s Prince Philip, depending on your pop culture diet — plays Robert Mappelthorpe, shutterbug provocateur extraordinaire, in a sort of first-shot-to-last-breath biopic. Really, do we need to go on? Ondi Timoner (DIG!) directs. It looks tres sleazy and opens April 22nd, 2019.

Triple Frontier

It’s a heist movie about ex-Special Forces commandos pulling off a huge heist that will anger a do-not-fuck-with drug cartel. It’s directed by J.C. Chador, who did All Is Lost and Margin Call. In terms of stars, Charlie Hunnam was in Sons of Anarchy, Oscar Isaac was in The Force Awakens, Pedro Pascal was in Game of Thrones and Ben Affleck once got a huge tattoo of a dragon on his back. Also there’s an spruced-up version of Bob Dylan’s “Master of War” in the trailer, so +50 bonus points. It opens in March. Just, y’know, “March.”

The Umbrella Academy

You don’t have to be a fan of the warped comic by Gerard Way, the singer of My Chemical Romance–turned–superhero-story scribe, to be more than a little tantalized by the trailer for this Netflix adaptation. For starters, great cast: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Mindhunter‘s Cameron Britton. Also, the thing looks just different enough re: a tale of gifted young adults banding together to fight a force that wants to destroy mankind, yadda yadda yadda, to distinguish it from the glut of other TV shows about other gifted young adults banding together to fight a force that wants to destroy mankind. February 15th — mark the date.