Trailers of the Week: ‘Deadwood,’ ‘Stranger Things 3,’ New Tarantino

So who likes “first looks” at things? This week brought them to the internet in bulk. In a nutshell: Quentin Tarantino unveiled a (somewhat controversial) peek at Once Upon a Time In Hollywood; HBO proved that yes, the Deadwood movie we’ve dreamed about for years will indeed be seen by actual human beings; and Netflix gives us an actual trailer — not a release date announcement, but a preview with footage — of Stranger Things‘ third season. Plus more Toy Story 4, more John Wick 3 and A24’s teaser for the best thing we saw at Sundance this year. Your trailer of the week round-up, signed, sealed and delivered.

Deadwood: The Movie

[Pinches self to see if he/she is awake] Holy shit. It’s really happening. There’s Al Swearengen. He’s in the Gem Saloon again. And there’s Seth Bullock and Alma Garret and Sol Star and Trixie. We just … this is … we …

This is not a drill.

It’s.

Really.

Happening.

May 31st, c**ksuckers.

Godfather of Harlem

Forest Whitaker looking mean, guns, threats, vintage cars, angry Italians, someone who looks a lot like Malcolm X, beatings, plastic bags being put over people’s heads — there’s a lot packed into the 30-second teaser for the upcoming Epix series about as legendary uptown Mob boss Bumpy Johnson. We will say that we’re a hell of a lot more interested in this true-crime drama now than we were half a minute ago. It premieres some time in the Fall of 2019.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Hands down the single best thing we saw at Sundance this year, filmmaker Joe Talbot’s story of a lost soul named Jimmie (newcomer Jimmie Fails) who decides to squat in his old childhood home is a funny, sad, devastating and absolutely delightful debut. Yes, that’s Danny Glover doing the voiceover; he plays the dad of Jimmie’s best friend, a budding playwright (Jonathan Majors). It opens on June 14th. Mark that day on your calendar.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

The second trailer for this upcoming addition to the franchise — you know, the one that features Keanu Reeves as the world’s deadliest dog-mourning killer — wastes no time getting down to business. Gun fu? Yup, within the first 10 seconds. A fight in a hall full of knives in glass cases? Check. Halle Berry in maximum slinky-psycho mode, Angelica Huston rocking a thick accent, smoke bombs, firefights, punch-throwing, ballet dancing, more of that motorcycle fight from the last teaser, Asia Kate Dillon, a dog biting a man in the crotch … seriously, it has everything. Plus Reeves actually quotes *The Matrix* in this. On a scale of one to five stars, we give this trailer 20,000 stars. May 17th.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Finally! We’ve got a teaser for Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film (for those of you keeping score at home), a star-studded affair set in the hazy, crazy days of Tinseltown ’69. Leonardo DiCaprio is Rick Dalton, star of the TV Western Bounty Law; Brad Pitt is his stunt double and drinking buddy Rick Booth. That’s more or less the extent of the narrative info you get in this first look at what promises to be a cinematic gas — really, who needs plot details when you have a Bruce Lee fight, Margot Robbie’s Sharon Tate jumping through the air, hippies, Playboy bunnies, a quick peek at Charles Manson and a lot of go-go dancing? In a word: Groovy. It hits theaters July 26th.

Stranger Things Season 3

Wow, these kids are starting to grow up. The official trailer for season numero tres of Netflix’s hit series rocks some nice needledrops — Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home”! The Who’s “Baba O’Riley”! — and shows the young cast in all their teenage glory before diving into the serious mid-’80s nostalgia. A quick inventory of what’s in this clip: feathered hair, ice cream parlor sailor-suit uniforms, a parade of toy robots, a mall’s food court, Eleven with a new ‘do, some sinister-looking assassin-type guy with a gun, aerobics, rats, neon lights and what looks like a toothy ex-pat from the Upside Down. Bring it! July 4th, folks.

Toy Story 4

We get a deeper look at Forky, Tony Hale’s anthropomorphic spork dealing with an existential crisis; a peek at a creepy-as-fuck army of ventriloquist dolls; more details on the plot (a rescue mission for Woody and the gang’s new makeshift plastic-utensil friend); and the usual Pixar blend of pathos and laughs. We were all good until the Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” started playing over the clips of everybody talking about how things are going to be all right in the end, and then boom, it’s Waterworks City. Opens June 21st.