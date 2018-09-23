Trailers of the Week: ‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Mary Poppins,’ ‘Doctor Who’

This week, we got our first glimpse of a new Marvel female superhero (well, actually, we saw her logo at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, so it’s not … sorry, we’ll show ourselves out), a long-awaited female take of a classic Time Lord and some extended peeks at everyone’s favorite supernanny and female superhacker. Also: trailers for Barry Jenkins’ follow-up to Moonlight, the sophomore season of Netflix’s fantastically foul-mouthed animated series on adolescence, a science docuseries, a portrait of the Mooch, one last goodbye to Anthony Bourdain and a peek at a drug-addicted Timothee Chalamet.

Beautiful Boy

“This isn’t us, this isn’t who we are!” Steve Carrell is journalist (and former RS contributor) David Sheff; Timothee Chalamet is his son Nic, who’s self-medicating gores from recreational to rehab, relapse and rock bottom; you are the audience that, judging from the second trailer for this drama coming out on Oct. 12th, will be in tears before the end credits.

Big Mouth, Season 2

Boobs! Pubes! Boners! Horny-as-hell hormone monsters! Netflix’s painfully realistic (i.e. filthy, hilarious, humiliating) look at adolescence, animated-comedy-style, returns for Round Two on Oct. 5th; someone called the Shame Wizard (!) enters the picture as well. Co-creator Nick Kroll and a host of famous folks — Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Jordan Peele, Jenny Slate — lend their voices once more. It’s painfully funny … and just outright painful.

Captain Marvel

Because it’s never to soon to start promoting the latest addition of the MCU, even if the movie is not due in theaters until March 8th, 2019. This first trailer has it all: Brie Larson in a plane, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in pre-eyepatch mode, a 1990s Blockbuster Video, spaceships, laserblasts, some Top Gun flightsuits, an old lady getting punched and some dope helmets. Ok!

Doctor Who, Season 11

Let’s do the Time Lord again! Finally, our first proper look at Jodie Whittaker’s brand-new iteration of the good Doctor, as No. 13 rushes around, runs from explosions, aims a glowing thing-a-ma-jig at folks and rocks some supercool aviator googles; even if you’re not a Doc Who die-hard; it’s impossible not to get a tingle down your spine as Whittaker turns to her companions and tells them it’s time to “get our shift on!” It hits BBC America on Oct. 7th.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

The Crown‘s Claire Foy is the third Lisbeth Salander to grace the screen; from the looks of this second official trailer for Sony’s reboot of the Stieg Larsson’s superhacker/avenging angel franchise, it looks the former Queen Elizabeth is perfectly capable of kicking sexual-predator ass. You won’t get much hint of the plot from this clip, but you will get motorcycles, fire, ice, masked assassins, jumping into baths to avoid bullets, chess games and a rubber suit. Oh, and she apparently has a sister who’s got a grudge and some very blond eyebrows. Fun stuff! Opens Nov. 9th, for those of you playing along at home.

If Beale Street Could Talk

The first official trailer for Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel lays out the basics — young couple Tish (KiKi Layne) and Fonny (Stephan James) are going to have a baby, their families are both supportive and scolding, fate and social prejudices threaten to derail their chance at happiness. But more importantly, it gives you a sense of the poetic and impressionistic way that the Moonlight director will use to tell this story. You do not want to miss this film; it starts hitting select theaters on Nov. 30th.

Let Science Speak

Yes, people, let it speak! Six scientists describe the necessity of studying climate change, vaccinations for deadly diseases and other such hot topics, as well as their experience of living in a world where a President tries to discredit what they do and hate mail is now a regular occurrence. Fall Out Boy fans, take note: Patrick Stump composed this YouTube miniseries’ score. It premiered on Sep. 20th, so why are you not watching it now? Go.

Mary Poppins Returns

Emily Blunt steps into some serious Julie Andrews-sized boots with this belated sequel to the Disney’s landmark live-action musical, with the supernanny returning to take care of the Banks grandkids (and possibly help the now-adult Michael and Jane, played by Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer, get their shit in order as well). Lin-Manuel Miranda is our new it’s-a-jolly-‘oliday-with-Maaaaarrryyyy Cockney; yes, that is, in fact, Meryl Streep who shows up for a nanosecond. Opens Dec. 19th.

Mooch

Sigh. It’s a doc on Anthony Scaramucci. No one asked for this, yet here we are. No release date yet, but consider yourself warned. Watch it here.

Parts Unknown, The Final Season

W. Kamau Bell was invited to be a guest on Anthony Bourdain’s travel show during what would end up being the series’ final season; he talks about experience of filming the episode (which premieres tonight) and getting to know “Tony” as they traveled throughout Kenya. If you can get this teaser without tearing up a bit, you’re a stronger person than I am.