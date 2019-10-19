Trailers of the Week: ‘Bombshell,’ ‘Dolittle,’ ‘Lady and the Tramp’

Adopt a Highway

After twenty years in prison, starting over is daunting for Russ (Ethan Hawke). The trailer shows his struggle to return to an unfamiliar world: sleeping on the street with a garbage bag for a pillow, spending uneasy days in a graveyard. When he finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster, Russ’s instinct to turn the child in is overridden by a deep desire to care for her. Nov 1st.

Angelfish

Rapper Princess Nokia makes her film debut in this coming-of-age romance directed by Peter Lee. The trailer takes us back to the Bronx in the Nineties as Eva and Brendan (Jimi Stanton) each grapple with family tensions and loyalties while gravitating towards each other amidst the dysfunction. November 14th.

The Apollo Doc

From 1934 to the present day, the new documentary tells the rich history of the legendary Harlem theatre. In between archival performance footage and behind-the-scenes access of those who keep the venue running, artists including Pharrell Williams, Smokey Robinson and Paul McCartney share what The Apollo has meant to them. “When [the Beatles] first came to New York, the Apollo was the first place we wanted to go,” recalls McCartney in the trailer. The doc also goes beyond the theatre’s past and poses the question of what’s to come in the future. November 6th on HBO

Bombshell

New trailer for upcoming drama goes inside Gretchen Carlson’s decision to file the first sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News founder Roger Ailes. Portrayed by Nicole Kidman, Gretchen reads from a list of disturbing comments directed her way: “Learn to get along with the boys. You’re sexy, but you’re too much work.” The trailer also teases a scene where fictionalized character Kayla Pospisil endures a tense moment with Ailes (John Lithgow) who demands she “find a way to prove” her loyalty. Dec. 20th.

Dickinson

“Of course she’s insane, she’s Emily Dickinson,” sneers a partygoer. The new trailer is filled with dream-like imagery, complete with Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) dressed as a tattooed circus performer along with a carriage drawn by ghostly horses. Wiz Khalifa even appears as Death itself. The trailer also suggests a growing romance between Dickinson and Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt). The film premieres November 1st on Apple TV+.

Dollface

After a breakup, it can feel like you’re living in a different world. For Kat Dennings’ Jules, this is no exaggeration. After her long term boyfriend breaks up with her, she’s forced to rediscover friendships she long ago abandoned and things get pretty strange: she is tried in court for being a buzzkill, shops for men in a used car lot and is treated by paramedics after accidentally liking her ex’s new girlfriend’s Instagram post. The 10-epsiode surreal series premieres on Nov 15th on Hulu.

Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr. embarks on a journey across the seas with creatures in tow in the latest adaptation of the classic children’s book character. Set in Victorian times and produced by the makers of Alice in Wonderland and Malificent, Downey’s Dolittle is less doctor and more adventurer, making his ability to communicate with the animal kingdom the main commonality between his portrayal and Eddie Murphy’s. Jan.17th.

Man in the High Castle, Season 4

Juliana Crane (Alexa Davalos) is surrounded by gunmen, tossed out of a moving car and shown badly beaten – all within the first thirty seconds of the trailer. If that’s any indicator, fans of the alternate history drama can expect a gripping final season as the resistance against Nazi rulers grows and inter-dimensional portals loom. The season premieres November 15th on Amazon.

Marriage Story

The film’s latest trailer begins in a place of affection: Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson’s characters Charlie and Nicole list what they love about each other. “He’s brave,” “she’s brilliant,” they trade off. This comes to a halt when the couple is shown in court trying to navigate a painful divorce. The emotionally-wrought clips show Charlie and Nicole fighting over custody of their son, searching for what went wrong and finding a path towards goodbye. “It’s not as simple as not being in love anymore,” says Nicole. Nobody should expect simplicity from Noah Baumbach’s latest. Dec. 6th on Netflix.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 3

For the third season, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) take their comedy act out on the road, making stops in LA, Chicago and Miami. There may be new cities and even a new character (portrayed by Liza Weil of Gilmore Girls)but some things remain the same: gorgeous costumes, intricate sets, a fair share of mishaps, and lots of charm. The new season premieres on December 6th on Amazon Prime.

The Outsider

The new HBO series shows a chilling contradiction that pulses through the season: an alleged killer appears to have been two places at once. Impossibility set aside, the clip shows Little League coach Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) on security camera footage miles away from the crime scene at the time of the murder, yet finger print evidence points directly at him. Police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) attempts to make sense of an inexplicable case. When it comes to Stephen King, fans should already know to expect the unexpected. Jan. 12th on HBO

Lady and the Tramp

In the new trailer, the always-scrappy Tramp runs the streets living off stolen sandwiches while Lady is doted on by the couple who owns her – that is, until their new baby arrives. The two pups (voiced by Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux) are an unlikely match for love but find it anyways, over the iconic plate of spaghetti. The film is part of Disney+’s upcoming launch on November 12th.