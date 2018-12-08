Trailers of the Week: ‘Avengers 4,’ ‘GoT’ Final Season Teaser, ‘Captain Marvel’

This week, three major 2019 releases gave us a taste of what’s to come: We finally got a look at the last Avengers movie (or at least the last one with the original line-up); another MCU property dropped a longer, juicier trailer; and HBO’s monster-hit showed us a chilly version of the coming winter in Westeros. Also, because man can’t live on cinematic and premium-cable cheeseburgers alone, there we were gifted with a look at next year’s big Shakespeare bio-drama from Kenneth Brannagh and a Netflix doc on social-media celebrity. Voila! Your best-trailers-of-the-week round-up.

All Is True

“Mr. Shakespeare, I don’t want to pester you …” Kenneth Brannagh goes once more unto the breach with the Bard, only this time the actor-director is forgoing adapting one of Billy Shakes’ works for a biopic on the great writer. (For once, the play’s not the thing!) Brannagh himself plays the author of every iambic-pentametric work you had to read in high school, as he edges toward retirement. Only “there’s one story he has left to tell …. [dramatic pause] His own.” Judi Dench plays Anne Hathaway (no, not that one); Sir Ian McKellen is Shakespeare’s patron, Henry Wriothesley. It hits theaters in 2019.

American Meme

Everyone knows social media is horrible (or at least that’s what we’ve read them post on Instagram). This documentary takes a look at the online do-it-for-the-lulz culture that’s given us digital influencers like Paris Hilton and Josh “The Fat Jew” Ostrovsky, as well as folks who’ve courted celebrity one nude selife and/or viral pepper-eating video at a time. Appropriately enough, the trailer is one long series of flash-cuts, which mirrors the world the doc is depicting to a T(witter). It’s streaming now on Netflix. Don’t forget to give it some likes if you dig it.

Avengers: Endgame

It opens on a broken, bashed up Iron Man helmet, with Robert Downey Jr. conversing with it like it’s Yorrick’s skull while floating in space — and things only get bleaker from there. The very first look we get regarding the very last Avengers movie paints a pretty dark picture, as the remaining superheroes assemble to fight the all-but-unstoppable Thanos. The purple villain does not really appear in this trailer, except for a brief shot of hand. But Hawkeye does (brooding in the rain!). So does Bruce Banner (in non-Hulk mode!), Black Widow (looking somber!), Captain America (same!), Thor (him too!), and Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man (God bless you, Paul Rudd). “Part of the journey is the end,” sayeth Tony Stark. But does anything ever really end when there’s this much franchise loot at stake? It opens April 26th. This won’t be the last you’ll hear of this movie, we think.

Captain Marvel

Really, who doesn’t want to watch Brie Larson, all tricked out in a lovely “noble warrior hero” uniform, deck an old lady on a bus? As the second trailer for this upcoming MCU entry quickly explains, it’s not really an old lady but a Skrull, a shape-shifting alien race who have been involved in a centuries-long war with the Kree, another alien race, and Larson’s Carol Danvers is a human pilot but also she’s bleeding blue from her nose, and it seems Annette Bening rescued her, plus Samuel L. Jackson is trying to get the lowdown on what’s going on, did we mention Jude Law shows up too, and … and … [collapses from exhaustion]. Larson could not be more charismatic, and the action scenes suggest directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (the same duo behind Half Nelson) are aiming for pure mondo cosmic spectacle. If nothing else, this will be a fine time killer for fans until Avengers: They Weren’t All Dead After All! — our bad, Endgame — hits theaters later in the spring. March 8th, 2019. You’ll undoubtedly be there.

Game of Thrones: The Final Season

It’s less than a minute long, and shows exactly zero footage from the new episodes that will conclude the fight for the Iron Throne. But by the Black Goat of Qohor, does this Game of Thrones teaser manage to sell the HBO show’s final season or what? Ice slowly creeps over a statue of a dire wolf; fire engulfs a stone lion; the two forces meet over what appears to be a map of Westeros. Boom. That’s it. But it’s enough. April 2019 — between this and the Avengers, it’s going to be one hell of a saga-ending month.