Trailers of the Week: ‘Stage Fright,’ ‘The Preppy Murder,’ ‘The Turning’

Lost in Space Season 2

The Robinson family returns, only, something’s missing: their Robot. Between clips of unending sea and the depths of space (filmed in Iceland and Vancouver), the youngest Robinson, Will, pines for their missing comrade and resolves to find him, even if seems like a hopeless quest. “It’s not like he left you a map,” a voiceover tells Will. Of course, that’s only a minor inconvenience for this space-exploring family whose will to survive has already been proven. December 24th on Netflix.

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park

It’s 1986. The prospect of a #MeToo movement is still unimaginable. Voiceovers recall relishing in the opulence of being young, rich Upper East-Siders until the murder of Jennifer Levin at the hands of her on-again-off-again lover Robert Chambers rattled their social circle. Amidst footage of a well-dressed Chambers and reporters swarming the courthouse, journalists recall the disbelief they granted Chambers just for existing as a rich, white male. Levin was no longer the victim in her own story but the one to blame. Consider this doc fuel for your true-crime obsession. It will be simulcast over three consecutive nights, Wednesday, November 13th to Friday, November 15th, at 9 p.m. ET.

Rick and Morty Season 4

What can fans expect from the upcoming season? “Things are pretty much the same,” says a narrator, “all fucked-up.” The preview confirms. Throughout their mishaps and adventures, Rick and Morty ward off gruesome aliens, fail to keep a dragon, and dodge death. While the season may be lacking in number of episodes (the trailer notes there will only be five), it’s still packed with exploits. Morty even gets his “adventure card” stamped. Five new episodes will debut starting Sunday, November 10th at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block.

Stage Fright

On top of starring in Big Mouth, Jenny Slate now has her very own comedy special coming to Netflix. The trailer opens with Slate walking into the Gramercy Theatre, her name on the marquee, while dishing about pre-show anxieties and unhelpful advice. “The worst thing is like, ‘just be yourself,’ cause I’m like, okay, you should see how many selves there are in my psyche!” Based on the mix of on-stage footage and documentary-style interviews with her family, fans can expect that they’ll come to know these many selves in a completely new way. Oct 22nd on Netflix.

The Turning

Henry James’ 1898 horror novella The Turning of the Screw is getting an update. And who better to reimagine a disturbed 19th-century child for the present day than Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard? The clip shows Mackenzie Davis as a nanny whose new job has brought her to a sprawling, ominous estate to look after two orphaned children. Once Davis gets settled, things escalate from creepy to down-right disturbing. The closing image of ghostly, long-nailed fingers stroking the little girl’s hair will make you wonder why Davis hasn’t packed up her bags and gotten the hell out of there by now. January 24th

Zombieland: Double Tap

A decade after Zombieland’s release, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone are reunited with the film’s original director for a long-anticipated sequel. The clip shows the post-apocalyptic family back in action, delivering laughs and facing off against zombies — more evolved this time. Their journey throughout the Zombie-riddled country takes them across the fields of middle America and even to the decrepit White House while they learn how to place trust in fellow human survivors they meet along the way. Oct 18th.