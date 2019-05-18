Trailers of the Week: ‘Maleficent 2,’ ‘Midsommar,’ New ‘Black Mirror’

This week: TV fantasy epics (like, a new one)! Rom-coms! Teen angst! Pagan horror! Sequels! Threequels! A new season of Black Mirror!!! Check ’em out, your big-name trailers of the week.

Always Be My Maybe

She (Ali Wong) is a celebrity chef. He (Randall Park) is a musician who works for his dad. They were childhood pals and hooked up in high school, then they meet again, and they’re from two totally different worlds now, but do you think that when they reconnect an old spark turns into a rom-com-ready flame? Did Harry meet Sally? Yes, the title is … questionable. But come on, why would you not watch these two comedians meet cute and talk raunchy? And we haven’t even got to the Keanu Reeves talking dirty part. Oh, so now you want to watch this trailer, huh? In select theaters and streaming on Netflix starting May 31st.

Angel Has Fallen

First, we’re asking for a moratorium on using Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” in trailers and movie soundtracks — it’s a great song but come on, enough already. Second, we know these movies in which Gerard Butler, a fine action star, has to keep continually saving the President from harm are popular, but did we really need a third one? This time, per the trailer, there’s an assassination attempt — via killer drones! — on the POTUS, and guess who’s being framed for it? So our man has to go on the run. Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith and an especially grizzled Nick Nolte costar. Aug. 23rd.

Black Mirror, Season 5

A guy who hates cell phones pulls a gun. A man swiping through a dating app has to explain something to his wife. A young musician gets ready to perform for her fans. The trailer for the latest season of Charlie Booker’s anthology series just gives us quick snippets of the three stories it will feature this go-round. Considering the show’s track record for technophobia and perverse plot twists, we imagine things are only going to get darker from there. Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Topher Grace and Sherlock/Fleabag costar Andrew Scott are all involved. There’s also some sort of Mortal Kombat-type videogame in the mix (uh-oh). June 5th.

Euphoria

Attention Assassination Nation fans: That’s movie’s director Sam Levine wrote the first season of this melodrama about high school students involved in sex, drugs, rehab, more drugs and whatever else those crazy kids get up to today. Attention everyone else: Zendaya is in it and Drake’s producing it. June 16th.

His Dark Materials

Forget that attempt to turn Philip Pullman’s epic fantasy into a big-screen phenomenon back in 2007 (oh, The Golden Compass, we hardly knew ye); this upcoming HBO series hopes to do for the author’s beloved trilogy what they did for George R.R. Martin’s fire-and-ice saga. (And hey, if they get an equally massive hit show out it, well, ok then.) This teaser suggests a lot of blockbuster-sized action and production design, along with Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, a young heroine’s journey and a ferocious CGI bear. Coming soon.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Princess Aurora who? Angelina Jolie returns as one of Disney’s more memorably evil villains, back to haunt the royal family and deliver campy dialogue with her tongue firmly pressed against her cheek. Elle Fanning returns as the formerly sleepy beauty; Michelle Pfeiffer joins the franchise as the Queen. Oct. 18th.

Midsommar

Word on the street is that the sophomore movie from Hereditary‘s Ari Aster may not be a horror movie; this trailer, however, seems to be selling the holy-shit-this-looks-terrifying aspect pretty hard. Florence Pugh, i.e. one of the single best actors working today, is a young woman who suffers a loss. To take her mind off things, some friends take her to a festival in Sweden. Everything seems hunky-dory. Until it starts to seem creepy. Very creepy. Very, very creepy. July 3rd.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Season 2

Letterman’s back once again! The greatest curmudgeon to ever host a late-night TV show returns for a sophomore season of his Netflix deep-dive interview show, and we’d be lying through our teeth if we told you we weren’t really curious to see how his sitdown with Kanye West went. Also on deck for Round 2: Tiffany Haddish, Ellen Degeneres, Melinda Gates and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. May 31st.