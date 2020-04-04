Trailers of the Week: ‘The Innocence Files,’ ‘Normal People,’ ‘Punk’d’ and More

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert

The 2020 Coachella may be postponed until October, but fans have the YouTube Original documentary to get through this festival-less spring. Billie Eilish, Moby, Ice Cube and Perry Farrell all speak to Coachella’s legacy. “Everybody knows what Coachella is,” Eilish says as the clip begins. “Even if you don’t care about music, you know.” For those who do care, the trailer highlights iconic performances by Paul McCartney, Beyoncé, and Tupac Shakur’s hologram. (Apr. 10)

The Innocence Files

“The oath is to seek justice,” says a member of the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project. “For some people, justice has meant maximizing charges, years, and convictions.” The new Netflix documentary follows the story of eight wrongfully convicted individuals as they overcome stacked odds to get their convictions overturned. Despite the brokenness of the system, Innocence Project members remain hopeful. “I wouldn’t do this job if I didn’t think it could be fixed,” another member says. (Apr. 15)

Love Wedding Repeat

An angry ex, a powerful (misplaced!) sedative and an uninvited guest are all present and accounted for at this wedding, to the dismay of the bride and her brother, Jack (portrayed by Sam Claflin), who is desperately trying to hold the day together. That the sedative falls into the wrong hands is hardly the only twist of fate here. Jack finds himself struggling through alternate versions of the same day – on repeat. (Apr. 10)

Popular on Rolling Stone

Normal People

Two Irish teenagers from two starkly different class backgrounds start hooking up in secret. What could possibly go wrong? Marianne and Connell’s tender relationship unfolds out of sight from their peers in their tiny Irish town, but when they both move on to Trinity College their dynamic gets more complicated. As the wealthy Marianne finds a new social scene, she also finds a new boyfriend who is “more in line with her social class,” as Connell puts it. (Apr. 29)

Punk’d

The MTV classic is getting a new home on Quibi – and a brand new host. Chance the Rapper takes over as the lead prankster, pulling a fast one on everyone from Lil Nas X and Offset to Megan Thee Stallion. He’s even got a live gorilla at his disposal. From the looks of the teaser, anything goes. (Apr. 6)