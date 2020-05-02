Trailers of the Week: ‘Have a Good Trip,’ ‘Love, Victor,’ ‘Ramy’ and More

Have a Good Trip

A new Netflix film explores the history and cultural influence of psychedelics – with the help of trippy animations and stories from musicians and comedians ranging from Sting and A$AP Rocky to Sarah Silverman and Nick Offerman. Appearing as a mad professor, Offerman asks, “What is going on in your brain when you’re tripping?” Elsewhere in the clip, A$AP Rocky says, “No lie, a rainbow shot out of my dick.” Meanwhile, the Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann remembers taking a bit too much, causing his cymbals to melt while performing. Ben Stiller closes out the clip admitting he’d only taken acid once before. “Maybe didn’t even need to,” he says. “Probably could have just watched this documentary.” (May 11)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

The line between great things in life and things that suck is a thin one, according to Jerry Seinfeld. In the comedian’s first new stand-up special of original material in 22 years, he examines ‘sucks’ and ‘great’ only to find they aren’t so different after all. “All things we do to convince ourselves our lives don’t suck,” he says. “And I know that because I know everyone’s life sucks. Your life sucks, my life sucks too. Perhaps not quite as much.” From lousy (but loved) baseball game hotdogs to fallen ice cream cones, Seinfeld says, “Sucks and great are pretty close.” (May 5)

Love, Victor

The screenwriters behind Love, Simon have brought us a new Hulu series of the same world. The queer dramedy’s teaser introduces us to Victor, a new kid at Creekwood High School applying for a job at the school’s coffee shop. All seems to be going well during Victor’s interview, that is until his infatuation with the attractive barista causes him to fumble with the espresso machine and splatter steamed milk everywhere. The clip ends with Victor hurriedly leaving the coffee shop in his embarrassment, but we have a feeling he’ll be coming back. (June 19)

Lovecraft Country

In the new HBO series’ version of Jim Crow America, the omnipresent threat of racist attacks aren’t the only dangers at hand. When Atticus Freeman (portrayed by Johnathan Majors) sets out to search for his missing father by following a mysterious letter calling him back to Lovecraft Country, he also finds horrific monstrous creatures. Produced by Jordan Peele, the series also delves into the supernatural. Scenes flashing a ouija board hint at dark magic at hand. But this is only the beginning. Atticus says in the teaser, “I haven’t even gotten to the real strange part.” (August 2020)

Ramy, Season Two

The Hulu series’ newest season finds Ramy (portrayed by Ramy Youssef) struggling to become a better person through the guidance of a Muslim sheikh (portrayed by Mahershala Ali). Ramy knows that he needs spiritual growth, but that doesn’t mean achieving it comes naturally to him. “I want you to be my teacher,” he tells the sheikh. “I want to kill my ego.” The sheikh responds with skepticism, asking Ramy how he can be sure this isn’t just another desire. Ramy’s test? “I don’t want to have sex with you.” (May 29)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverand

Kimmy gets married. Or maybe she doesn’t and rescues a group of “mole women” instead. In this interactive, choose your own adventure special, Kimmy’s fate is in the hands of the viewers – but don’t worry, there are do-overs. One thing that we know for certain is that Kimmy (portrayed by Ellie Kemper) faces off against the reverand who kidnapped her and confronts him about the existence of another bunker of women held captive just as she was. (May 12)