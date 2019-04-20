Trailers of the Week: ‘Child’s Play,’ ‘Hobbs and Shaw,’ ‘Big Little Lies 2’

So what dropped trailer-wise over the past seven days, you innocently ask? How about the final clip for an upcoming movie about a mutant run amuck and an uncensored look at a TV show about folks trying to bring down power-mad superheroes? Plus an animated show about birdy BFFs voiced by two of the funniest woman on the planet, the return of a horror-flick icon, a look at a limited series about the Central Park Five and a no-holds-barred drama about life as a racist hatemonger. Oh, and a sneak peek at Big Little Lies Season 2 (now with 100% more Meryl Streep!) and a Fast & Furious spin-off (now with 100% more … Helen Mirren?). Et voila! Your trailer round-up of the week.

Big Little Lies, Season 2

It’s brief — real brief — but yes, we finally get a look at the sophomore season of HBO’s mystery-melodrama surprise hit. (Wasn’t this just supposed to be a seven-episode one-off, you ask? Hush now.) All of the “Monterey Five,” as they are now known, are back: Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz. And just when you thought this couldn’t get any better, the show throws Meryl Streep (as the mother of the first season’s murder victim) into the mix. June 9th.

The Boys

They’ve got incredible powers, global celebrity and the world on a string — of course some superheroes would eventually turn out to be completely corrupt pricks who abuse their gift and throw the whole truth-justice-and-the-American-way thing out the window. That’s where “the Boys” come in, a C.I.A. unit who make sure these caped crusaders get kicked to the curb when they get out of line. The excessively violent comic from Preacher writer Garth Ennis gets an equally no-holds-barred TV show courtesy of Amazon Prime, starring Karl Urban as the black-ops leader. Who watches the Watchmen indeed! July 26th.

Child’s Play

He’s the first name in homicidal dolls — and now, this generations gets the Chucky it deserves. This franchise reboot brings back the lil’ buddy with the big butcher’s knife (voiced by Mark Hamill, who sounds like he’s trying to outdo his Joker laugh for pure high-pitched evil). There’s also a kid involved, played by Gabriel Bateman, as well as some stuff about smart tech run amuck, plus Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry show up as well. But ‘fess up: This thing had you at “new Chucky.” June 21st.

Dark Phoenix

The final trailer for this X-Men epic gives you more of the Phoenix origin story: The mutants go to space, Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) gets hit with some sort of cosmic blast, they rename her Phoenix and then, well … shit goes nuts. The rumor that a lot of characters played by actors ready to leave the franchise get killed in this installment doesn’t seem so far-fetched any more, which leaves room for Disney/Marvel Inc. to introduce a whole new batch X-folks into their universe. Which, yay, we guess? June 7th.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Rock, Jason Statham, a Fast & Furious spin-off, Idris Elba as the bad guy, Mission: Impossible — Fallout‘s Vanessa Kirby kicking ass, people get punched and guns get fired and also jokes plus things blow up — whaddaya need, a road map? Aug. 2nd.

Halston

“The most successful single individual in the history of American fashion” — that’s how Phil Donahue introduced his guest Roy Halston Frowick, who simply went by the nom de couture Halston, to his viewers back in the day. And this doc from Frédéric Tcheng — who previously worked on portraits of Christian Dior, Valentino and Diana Vreeland — hopes to (re)introduce this towering figure to today’s audiences. From Jackie O’s pill box hat to Liza’s white suit, dressing Studio 54 habitués to selling his wares at J.C. Penny’s (“from class to mass”), it’s all here. And it looks fabulous. May 24.

Skin

Or, Portrait of a Repentant Former Racist. Jamie Bell bulks up and tats up to play Bryon Widner, the toughest skinhead soldier in a white supremacist army led by an older hatemonger (God bless you, Bill Camp) and his wife (Vera Farmiga). Eventually, the neo-Nazi life starts to wear him down and he tries to opt out with the help of an Antifa activist (Mike Colter). Based on a true story. Yeah, this looks intense. July 26th.

Tuca & Bertie

So you like Broad City but you wish it had been animated and featuring anthropomorphic birds? Netflix has your back. Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish voice two best friends who live in a cartoon world provided by the good folks who gave us Bojack Horseman. There will be lots of shenanigans, and this trailer makes the whole thing look like the result of a day-long cough-syrup binge but, y’know, in a good way. May 3rd.

When They See Us

We were beyond excited when we heard last year that Ava DuVernay was working on a limited series about the Central Park Five for Netflix — and this trailer suggests it’s a strong contender to be the TV event of the summer. The case is still relevant, given our broken justice system and the issue of race in this country. The cast is star-studded, featuring Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Niecy Nash, Joshua Jackson and Felicity Huffman (which, yes, we know). We can’t wait. May 24th.