Trailers of the Week: ‘Candyman,’ ‘The Letter for the King,’ ‘Self Made,’ and More

Candyman

It starts with an urban legend: repeat the name Candyman in the mirror five times and he’s summoned – to kill you. When Anthony McCoy (portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) explains this to his girlfriend Brianna (portrayed by Teyonah Parris), she can’t imagine anyone doing such a thing. Cut to a scene of highschool girls chanting in the bathroom and Candyman’s legend is brutally proven. Daring teenagers aren’t the only ones drawn to Candyman – McCoy’s artistic career becomes intertwined with Candyman’s legacy. Making haunting use out of Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name,” the clips show how in following his dark muse, McCoy unleashes unspeakable violence into the world. (Jun. 12)

The Letter for the King

Just a young knight in training, Tiuri (Amir Wilson) is suddenly called to a higher purpose: he must deliver a secret letter to the king. With the fate of an entire kingdom in his hands, Tiuri and his companions embark on their quest with an evil prince on their trail. There’s no shortage of horseback riding or sword-wielding for the young knight and he may even discover his own capabilities for magic along the way — if he doesn’t die trying. (Mar. 20)

The Most Dangerous Animal of All

When Gary L. Stewart went looking for his father who abandoned him, there was no way to know what he would find. “I often get asked, ‘When you fist suspected your father was the Zodiac KIller, why didn’t you just stop?'” he narrates. “Because it was my identity, and it was my story.” The intense teaser for the upcoming FX docuseries follows Stewart as he looks to his birth mother for answers, cracks the Zodiac’s cipher, and confronts uncanny coincidences in order to understand the history that lies in his DNA. (Mar. 6)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madame C.J. Walker

Meet Madame C.J. Walker: America’s first self-made female millionaire. “Seems like I was born to struggle,” says Walker (portrayed by Octavia Spencer), “that’s when my hair started falling out.” Like many black women of the early 20th-century, Walker suffered from dandruff and baldness. After her hairdresser rejects Walker’s offer to sell her products, Walker decides to take her fate into her own hands, making her own products on her kitchen stove. It’s not long before Walker’s stove-top operation turns into a whole factory. Though the clip teases the men in her life trying to slow her down, Walker pushes on saying, “I didn’t come here to make sandwiches. I came here to do business.” (Mar. 20)