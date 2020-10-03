Trailers of the Week: ‘Borat,’ ‘Belushi,’ ‘The Witches,’ and More

Bad Hair

Hulu’s newest horror-satire film takes the meaning of a bad hair day to a whole new level. It’s 1989, and hair is everything — especially in the entertainment industry, which Elle Lorraine’s character is desperately trying to break into. After a series of false starts and disappointments, Vanessa Williams takes her under her wing and gives her the one thing that she’s been missing that will make all the difference — a new weave. However, there’s something different, and it’s not just Lorraine’s newfound style. The weave has a mind of its own, and it’s on the attack. (October 23rd)

Belushi

“I’d rather be an anarchist than a professional,” John Belushi says at the teaser’s opening. The new authorized documentary film uses never-before-seen photos from his widow Judy Belushi Pisano’s archives. The film explores his life on and off-screen, as well as the creative influence that has survived him. Those who were close to him are also featured, including Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Penny Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Carrie Fisher, Chevy Chase, and Harold Ramis. (November 22nd)

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

In the followup to the blockbuster, further subtitled “Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) is making his return to small-town America after a 14-year lapse since his first visit. This time, he needs a disguise because he’s so recognizable. This brings him to Halloween City, where he picks up a fat suit to look more like “American man.” The suit is especially handy when he dresses up as Donald Trump and barges in on Mike Pence delivering a speech, leaving the Vice President utterly confused. (October 23rd)

Between the World and Me

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ 2015 novel, penned as a letter to his 14-year-old son, is now being transformed into an HBO special. The new teaser blends animation, chants, music and spoken-word to critique America’s ongoing, deep-rotted problem with racist violence. A crowd chants “I can’t breathe.” Then, a voice-over says. “What I told you is what your grandparents tried to tell me. That this is your country. This is your world. This is your body, and you must find some way to live within the all of it.” (November 21st)

The Craft: Legacy

Hannah (Cailee Spaeny) has to start over with a new town, a new school, and a new step family. If all of that isn’t difficult enough in the middle of high school, she finds herself the target of ridicule and bullying, all because of the routine embarrassments of puberty. Thankfully, not all of her classmates are out to humiliate her. Three girls befriend her and conduct a ritual to celebrate their new friend – and turn her into a fellow witch as the fourth member of their coven. “Half the battle of having powers is believing you do,” says one of the witches. Judging by the clip, their power get harder and harder to deny. (October 28th)

The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story

A new documentary explores how a new network willing to take risks evolved into the cornerstone of an entire generation’s childhoods. The film brings in notable alumni to tell the story of Nickelodeon’s success, including Kenan Thompson. He says, “If you want to know about it, it’s a kid-owned environment.” Sure, there weren’t actually children running the show, but as the clip details, every move was made in order to deliver shows that felt true to the experience of being a kid. (November 17th)

The Witches

Roald Dahl’s children’s novel is being reimagined once again. This time, Anne Hathaway is at the helm of the coven, and she’s determined to transform the children of the world into the rodent everyone wants to exterminate: mice. A young boy (Jahzir Kadeen Bruno) and his grandmother (Octavia Spencer) unfortunately cross paths with the witches, and it’s not long before he falls victim to the rodent transformation. Lucky for him, his grandmother will go to great lengths to protect him — even if he is a mouse. (October 28th)