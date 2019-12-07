Trailers of the Week: ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Mulan,’ New James Bond and More

The Assistant

In a new thriller inspired by allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Julia Garner stars as an entry-level worker in the movie business. The trailer opens with scenes from her daily routine: making copies, cleaning the office, and answering calls. However, it’s quickly revealed that there is something sinister happening in the office. Garner’s suspicions that she may be implicated in a toxic culture only grow once she overhears men in the office laughing about a woman whom she had seen in a state of distress. “What can we do?” she asks. “About what?” her supervisor replies. (Jan. 31.)

Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johanasan), a.k.a. the Avenger known as Black Widow, muses on her previous life in Russia. “I used to have nothing,” she remembers as the clip changes to a flashback of her firing a gun. Taking place before the events of Avengers: Endgame, the trailer shows Natasha determined to settle unfinished business from her past. The trailer teases a violent reunion between Natasha and Yelena (Florence Pugh) — who, it turns out, is her sister. David Harbour’s Red Guardian also joins in on the mission in this action-packed thriller. (May 1)

Dr. Who, Season 12

Jodie Whitaker returns as the 13th doctor for the show’s twelfth season (premiering in the states on BBC America), which promises “crisis, big crisis, serious crisis … big, serious crisis.” Expect a season full of intergalactic conflict as Whitaker goes up against the Judoon and a new and improved version of the Cybermen. (Jan. 1)

Shrill, Season 2

The teaser for the Hulu comedy’s new season opens with Annie (Aidy Bryant) confidently declaring, “I know what I’m doing. So I’m gonna go do it.” This turns out to be easier said than done. After quitting her job, Annie is offered an internship – unpaid, of course. However, such bumps in the road are not faced alone. Her best friend Fran is by her side. Along with the meltdowns that come with self-discovery, the trailer also promises a bit of fun – specifically, a sexual encounter in an open meadow with her boyfriend Ryan. (Jan. 24)

The Magicians, Season 5

The fifth season of this popular Syfy series picks up in the aftermath of Quentin Coldwater’s death. The trailer shows the other magicians grappling with how to carry on without him while also trying to honor his sacrifice. They soon realize that having magic return has come with unintended side effects – like the potential end of the world. Julia, Alice, Eliot, Margo, Penny and the others are shown trying to fend off the apocalypse and restore the balance between the two worlds. Feeling lost without Q in the face of this challenge, they search for his guidance on the quest. (Jan. 15)

Mulan

Disney’s live-action remake of the 1998 animated classic follows Mulan (Yifei Liu) as she receives instructions on how to bring honor to her family … through being a wife. Her path to greatness really begins, however, with her decision to secretly take her father’s place in battle by disguising herself as a man. Unlike in the original movie, the trailer teases that the northern invaders will be joined by a shape-shifting witch, who Mulan faces in battle. The clip also reveals Mulan’s secret martial arts practice, replacing the humorous blunders as seen in the animated film. (Mar. 27)

No Time To Die

Daniel Craig returns to the role as James Bond one final time, with 007 being enlisted into a global conflict (naturally) by CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). This time, Bond is joined by a new agent, Nomi (Lashana Lynch); Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), Bond’s old love interest, also returns. And who, exactly, is this new masked villain played by Rami Malek? In a confrontation between the two men, Bond warns that “history is not kind to men who play God.” (Apr. 10)

You, Season 2

Season Two picks up in Los Angeles (and premieres on Netflix, its new home), with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) declaring the city is “as dark as it gets.” And this is coming from a murderer! The teaser shows our anti-hero delivering an internal monologue harshly judging — and shrewdly observing — the SoCal residents all around him. “That’s the thing about L.A.,” he says, “everyone is pretending to be somebody they’re not.” This includes Joe himself, who, in the trailer’s closing clip, tells the barista that his name is Will. Uh-oh. (Dec. 26)