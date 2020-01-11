Trailers of the Week: ‘Birds of Prey,’ New ‘Fargo’ Season, ‘Mrs. America’ and More

Birds of Prey (And the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn. This time, she’s broken up with her ex-boyfriend the Joker, and even though she claims she’s back on her feet, her junk food binge says otherwise. Her pity party comes to a halt when she realizes villain Black Mask is out to get a young girl named Cass. Harley rallies a fierce criminal girl-squad (Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya) to stop him, causing chaos and performing a burlesque number along the way. (Feb. 7)

Devs

What is Devs? (And why is there a giant doll looming over the forest?) We aren’t the only ones asking questions. The heroine of this FX show, a a young software engineer named Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), searches for the answer after her boyfriend disappears and she develops a suspicion that Devs has something to do with it. The clip then quickly spirals into an exploration of free will. “This is the only principle you need to understand,” says a voiceover, “nothing ever happens without a reason. Everything was determined by something prior.” Nick Offerman’s character is more fatal: “The sense that you were participating in life was only ever an illusion. Life is just something we watch unfold.” (Mar. 5)

Fargo, Season 4

The long-awaited new season of FX’s Coen-homage anthology series places us in 1950s Kansas City, Missouri, in the thick of an all-out struggle for power. “Italians, they’re the past,” says Chris Rock’s Loy Cannon, patriarch of the black crime family ready to take on the mafia, “we’re the future.” Naturally, his enemies don’t see it this way. “We’re the goddamn Roman Empire,” boasts Jason Schwartzman’s mobster, forgetting how that particular story ends. Taking over the Italian mafia’s territory won’t be an easy job — and the clip packs in plenty of gunfire to prove it. (Apr. 19)

The Goop Lab

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand is getting it’s very own Netflix series treatment. While Goop products have been known for their questionable health claims, the patients shown practicing Goop’s alternative health methods hold firm in the healing they’ve experienced. From exorcisms and psychic mediums to orgasmic meditation and cold therapy, the clips preview a wide variety of paths to wellness. “We’re here one time, one life,” proclaims Paltrow, “How can we really milk the shit out of this?” We’ll find that answer in the lab. (Jan. 24)

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

The stories of Aaron Hernandez’s crimes – both alleged and convicted – unfolded in the public eye during his career with the New England Patriots. Now, a new Netflix three-part docuseries re-examines his actions and begs the question, “Why?” One possible answer the clips suggest is a tortured family dynamic – it’s hinted that his father was known to dish out a beating. In a fraught phone call, Hernandez also reveals resentment towards his mother. “I was the happiest little kid in the world and you fucked me up.” On top of delving into Hernandez’s family life, the clips tease a look inside how his concussion-related injuries could have influenced his turn towards violence. (Jan. 15)

Locke & Key

Mourning the death of their father, the Locke family moves into the Keyhouse where – surprise! – they discover hidden keys that unlock supernatural realms. But this is dark magic they’re dealing with here (which shouldn’t come as a surprise given that the film is based on graphic novels written by Stephen King’s son, Joe Hill.) The keys awaken a demon determined to cause the family harm and despite the evil creeping into their lives, the children know the keys reveal a connection to their father. They won’t rest until it’s unlocked. (Feb. 7)

Mrs. America

The new FX series revisits one of the biggest battles of the culture wars: the Women’s Liberation Movement. Cate Blanchett portrays Phyllis Schlafly – enemy number one for the Equal Rights Amendment (which she successfully blocked) and second-wave feminists. “We want the right to be a mother, the right to be a wife,” says Blanchett’s Schlafly in the clip. This ‘we’ does not include Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale), Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba), Jill Ruckelshaus (Elizabeth Banks), or Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman), whose movement is portrayed without glossing over internal struggles. The clip may be set in the 1970s, but that doesn’t mean it can’t offer a new way to frame today’s divided world. (Apr. 13)

The New Mutants

The X-Men horror spinoff finds a group of young mutants (including Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy) isolated in a facility meant to help them understand their powers. However, things don’t go as planned. Rather than healing from their violent pasts, the teenage mutants get caught in a vicious cycle of reliving their worst fears – all while under the surveillance of a Dr. Cecilia Reyes. Tayor-Joy’s character warns, “This isn’t a hospital, it’s a cage.” The question is, can they escape? (Apr. 3)

Sérgio Mendes: In the Key of Joy

“Serendipity,” says the legendary Brazilian musician Sérgio Mendes, “that’s the story of my life.” The new John Sheinfeld documentary joyously celebrates this story and the music that has filled it. Set to Mendes’ hit “Mas Que Nada,” the trailer revisits career-spanning archival footage and includes new interviews from the likes of Quincy Jones, Will.i.am, and John Legend. In Jones’ words, “Sérgio put the gumbo together and it worked.” (Jan. 18)

Sex Education, Season Two

Life for Otis (Asa Butterfield) at Mooredale Secondary hasn’t gotten any easier or less cringe-worthy. His mother, Dr. Jean F. Milburn (Gillian Anderson) is still the school’s live-in sex therapist. Meanwhile, Otis tries to move on from Meave through a new relationship with his girlfriend, Ola, which shouldn’t be too complicated – that is until the two teens walk in on Otis’ mother hot and heavy with Ola’s father. “You finally get a girlfriend, and she’s practically your sister,” teases his best friend Eric. On top of it all, Moordale is in the midst of a chlamydia outbreak. Then again, nobody ever said getting through adolescence was easy. (Jan. 17)