Trailers of the Week: ‘Ad Astra,’ Martin Scorsese’s New Dylan Doc

Finally — an Ad Astra trailer! We’ve been waiting to catch a glimpse of the James Gray/Brad Pitt sci-fi opus, and the first look at what these gentleman have in store for people who like space and headscratching existentialism more than delivers. Also: extended peeks at Martin Scorsese’s incredible new Bob Dylan documentary, a feel-good indie involving self-esteem and running, a horror flick produced by Guillermo Del Toro, the last season of Jessica Jones and Transparent‘s musical swan song. Here it is, your trailers-of-the-week round-up.

Ad Astra

So you like outer space and father issues, but there’s only so many times you can watch Interstellar in an endless loop? Good news: James Gray and Brad Pitt have your back. The world-class director (The Yards, We Own the Night, The Lost City of Z) and the A-list star bring you the story of an astronaut who has to track down his long-lost dad (Tommy Lee Jones). It seems Pops has been experimenting with some highly dangerous, potentially cosmos-destroying matter at the galaxy’s edge. Judging from the trailer, we’re in for cerebral sci-fi with the an occasional moon-buggy chases and shoot-outs, which immediately makes this the No. 1 movie we want to see this year. It hits theaters Sept. 20th.

Brittany Runs a Marathon

God bless Jillian Bell, comic dynamo and clutch supporting player and now, finally, a lead in a feel-good indie movie about a lady trying to get her life together. The trailer lays it out: Brittany is in a state of perpetual postcollegiate hard-partying and on the edge of an existential funk. So she starts running. First, she makes it to the end of the block. Then she’s doing laps in the park. After that, well, see the title. Aug 23rd.

Honeyland

A minor sensation at this year’s Sundance, this lyrical documentary about “the last female beehunter” in Europe has already been racking up accolades by the dozens — now the good folks at Neon are bringing this tale of old-world methods vs. new-world modernity to the greater hivemind. Come for the sweet look at a dying culture; stay for the stinging social critique. (Sorry.) July 26th.

Jessica Jones, Season 3

One of the last Netflix/Marvel series left standing returns for its final season, which finds Krysten Ritter’s super-powered screw-up taking on a brainiac psychopath named Gregory Salinger (Jeremy Bobb — who, between Godless and Russian Doll, has been a lucky charm for the streaming service). This clip gives the impression that the show will be going out with a bang, along with a lot of fighting, grunting and female bonding. We’ll miss you, Jessica. June 14th.

Luce

Let’s say you adopt a kid from a foreign war zone. You rename him Luce, you raise him right, you watch as he becomes a “model student” (that’s his high school’s principal’s description). Then you find out from one of his teachers that he’s written a paper about violence as a “cleansing” element. We sense a white-liberal-parent’s-nightmare drama on the horizon. Naomi Watts, Tim Roth, Octavia Spencer and Kelvin Harrison Jr. star. Aug. 2nd.

The Quiet One

Once upon a time, Bill Wyman traveled the world, played before millions of people in the world’s greatest rock & roll band and enjoyed the, shall we say “perks” of the touring musician’s life. He also kept a fairly comprehensive archive of his misadventures as a postwar British kid and a member of the Rolling Stones. Now, thanks to this doc, you get to tag along on his trip down memory lane, complete with vintage footage and famous talking heads. June 21st.

The Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

He’s already covered the moment that Dylan went electric — now Martin Scorsese takes on the Rolling Thunder Revue, the legendary 1975-1976 tour featuring King Bob, Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn, T-Bone Burnett, Mick Ronson, Sam Shepard, Alan Ginsberg and a lot face paint and masks. Finally, someone has figured out how to put all that Renaldo and Clara footage to good use! If it’s half as exciting as this trailer, this may be the music documentary to beat this year. It hits theaters and Netflix on June 12th.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Spooky scarecrows! Haunted houses! A corpses in search of her missing toe! Bugs coming out of people’s faces! A creepy book that makes horror tales come to life! Given that this is cowritten and coproduced by Guillermo Del Toro, you can assume this movie will live up to its name, and also probably get fairly gross. Aug. 9th.

Them That Follow

Remember when Olivia Colman won an Oscar? Man, that was a great moment. The British actress is cast here as the matriarch of a religious sect devoted to snake-handling; one of the young members of the community, played by Alice Englert, starts to think that she may be interested in a life outside the holy-rolling reptile-loving world she grew up in. Naturally, that does not sit well with everyone. Walton Goggins, Jim Gaffigan, Booksmart‘s Kaitlyn Dever and Thomas Mann costar. Aug. 2nd.

Transparent: The Series Finale

How do you conclude a show that changed how we think of an entire community, won awards, turned its showrunner into a cultural spokesperson and then became mired in scandal? With a finale that kills off the main character and morphs into a huge musical number. The teaser alone has us tapping our feet. We have a good feeling about this. Coming this fall.