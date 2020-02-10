Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List

Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Best Original Screenplay
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy – Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Best Animated Feature
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Best Animated Short
Hair Lov
Dcera (Daughter)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister