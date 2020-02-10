Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman



Best Original Screenplay

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Just Mercy – Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Best Animated Feature

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link



Best Animated Short

Hair Lov

Dcera (Daughter)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister