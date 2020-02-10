 Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List - Rolling Stone
Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List

Our full breakdown of who’s going home with the gold at the 92nd Academy Awards

Brad Pitt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles92nd Academy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Brad Pitt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Best Supporting Actor
Brad PittOnce Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Tom Hanks  A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Best Original Screenplay
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Best Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy – Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Best Animated Feature
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link

Best Animated Short
Hair Lov
Dcera (Daughter)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

