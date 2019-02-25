Oscars 2019: The Complete Winners List

Best Actor
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams – Vice
Marina de Tavira – Roma
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best Foreign Language Film
Roma (Mexico)
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Animated Film
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Best Original Screenplay
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Paul Schrader – First Reformed
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Adam McKay – Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Joel Coen & Ethan Coen – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born
Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Łukasz Żal – Cold War
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Caleb Deschanel – Never Look Away
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born
Best Film Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Original Song
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice
“All the Stars” from Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar, SZA
“I’ll Fight” from RBG, Diane Warren
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, David Rawlings and Gillian Welch
Best Original Score
Ludwig Goransson – Black Panther
Terence Blanchard – BlacKkKlansman
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns
Best Sound Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Costume Design
Black Panther
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Visual Effects
First Man
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Vice
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Sound Mixing
Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Live Action Short Film
Skin
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Best Documentary Short Subject
Period. End Of Sentence
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Best Animated Short Film
Bao
Animal Behaviour
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends