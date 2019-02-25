Oscars 2019: The Complete Winners List

Best Actor

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams – Vice

Marina de Tavira – Roma

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Foreign Language Film

Roma (Mexico)

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Animated Film

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best Original Screenplay

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite

Paul Schrader – First Reformed

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Joel Coen & Ethan Coen – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Łukasz Żal – Cold War

Robbie Ryan – The Favourite

Caleb Deschanel – Never Look Away

Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born

Best Film Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Original Song

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice

“All the Stars” from Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar, SZA

“I’ll Fight” from RBG, Diane Warren

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best Original Score

Ludwig Goransson – Black Panther

Terence Blanchard – BlacKkKlansman

Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

Best Sound Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Costume Design

Black Panther

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Visual Effects

First Man

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Vice

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Sound Mixing

Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Live Action Short Film

Skin

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother



Best Documentary Short Subject

Period. End Of Sentence

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Best Animated Short Film

Bao

Animal Behaviour

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends