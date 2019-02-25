×
Rolling Stone
Oscars 2019: The Complete Winners List

Who’s going home with the gold? Check out our updating list of all of the 2019 Academy Award winners

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Alfonso Cuaron accepts the Cinematography award for 'Roma' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Alfonso Cuaron accepts the Cinematography award for 'Roma' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Actor
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley CooperA Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Supporting Actress
Regina KingIf Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams – Vice
Marina de Tavira – Roma
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Foreign Language Film
Roma (Mexico)
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Best Animated Film
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best Original Screenplay
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly  Green Book
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara  The Favourite
Paul Schrader – First Reformed
Alfonso Cuarón  Roma
Adam McKay – Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Joel Coen & Ethan Coen – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters  A Star Is Born

Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Łukasz Żal  Cold War
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Caleb Deschanel  Never Look Away
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born

Best Film Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Best Original Song
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice
“All the Stars” from Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar, SZA
“I’ll Fight” from RBG, Diane Warren
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best Original Score
Ludwig Goransson – Black Panther
Terence Blanchard – BlacKkKlansman
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

Best Sound Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Best Costume Design
Black Panther
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Visual Effects
First Man
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Vice
Border
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Sound Mixing
Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

Best Live Action Short Film
Skin
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother

Best Documentary Short Subject
Period. End Of Sentence
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden

Best Animated Short Film
Bao
Animal Behaviour
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

