Trailers of the Week: ‘Beastie Boys Story,’ ‘Black Widow,’ The Undoing,’ and More

Beastie Boys Story

The new Spike Jonze documentary chronicles how three friends went from being kings of their local scene to ascending worldwide fame. Not only does the clip tease archival, behind the scenes footage of the group in its formative years, but it highlights present-day reflections from Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz on their late bandmate and friend, Adam Yauch, in a live-show setting. (Apr. 24)

Black Widow

In the Marvel film’s final trailer, we’re given glimpses into what exactly is at stake for Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a Black Widow. “He controls the Red Room,” Natasha’s sister Yelena (portrayed by Florence Pugh) says in a voiceover. “They’re manipulated. Fully conscious but no choices.” Through flashes of high-tension scenes, Natasha says, “We have to go back to where it all started. So they never do that to anyone again,” hinting at her own experiences within the facility. (Apr. 24)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The biggest law enforcement scandal in Massachusetts history gets its own Netflix docuseries treatment. Sonja Frank’s downward spiral from life as a trusted drug lab chemist to being consumed by her narcotics addiction plays out in the new clip. Her descent – and the corruption of justice it caused – was the subject of a 2018 Rolling Stone article. RS writer Paul Solotaroff appears in the new series alongside other experts. (Apr. 1)

Insecure, Season Four

Issa Rae’s comedy series’ latest season finds her working through all the major stressors: work, love (and lack thereof), plus keeping with up her personal life. This juggle is just as hard as it sounds, and Issa can’t help but slip up a few times, eliciting laughs along the way. From impersonating her (fake) assistant on the phone in order to escape pressure from higher-ups to a bathroom-mirror pep talk gone south, Issa’s just trying to get by. (Apr. 12)

The Undoing

“At some point, I’m going to have to talk about it – the why of it all,” Nicole Kidman’s character says in the HBO series’ newest teaser. Though we don’t get the ‘why’ just yet, we do know she’s connected to a brutal murder and everyone from the police to her husband (portrayed by Hugh Grant) is wondering just how much she knows. As the title suggests, following that question just may unravel life as the couple knows it. (May 10)