Trailers of the Week: ‘Helter Skelter,’ ‘Space Force,’ ‘Tenet’ and More

13 Reasons Why: Final Season

The Liberty High senior class must face secrets from their past before they can make it to graduation. Clay Jensen (portrayed by Dylan Minnette) and his group of friends must reckon with the events of the past four years after they are confronted by an ominous message spray-painted across the wall of lockers at school. The clip blurs real life with the nightmares that haunt Clay’s sleep. In one scene he is told, “I look at you, Clay, and I see a kid who’s paying a very high price — and I don’t even know what for.” (June 5)

Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee’s latest film takes us back to Vietnam, past and present. Set to The Chamber Brothers’ 1967 single “Time Has Come Today,” the clip pairs archival footage of the Vietnam War with the story of a group of aging veterans determined to see to some unfinished business. The four African-American veterans return to Vietnam in search of their fallen squad leader’s remains, but that’s not the only thing that waits for them. Somewhere in the jungle lies buried treasure that the men discovered – and hid – while serving in the war. 50 years later, they won’t leave it behind this time. (June 12)

Helter Skelter: An American Myth

A new six-part docuseries revisits the Manson Family murders for a definitive portrait of the infamous cult. Its trailer promises plenty of archival footage, plus haunting re-creations and interviews with the Family that have never been revealed until now. “He was a puppet master pulling everyone’s strings,” says a Family member in a voiceover. Another adds, “I was definitely under Charlie’s spell.” (June 14)

I Want Everything

The new documentary explores Larry ‘Ratso’ Sloman’s journey as a recording artist – which began for him at age 70. After a decades-long career as a rock writer (Sloman co-wrote memories with Anthony Kiedis, Howard Stern and Mike Tyson), he released his Stubborn Heart LP in 2019. Nick Cave praises the record in the teaser, saying, “This is very much a Ratso thing to do; to put out a strong album like this, I think it’s an incredibly audacious move on Ratso’s behalf and I’m proud to be a part of it.” (May 29)

Legendary

Eight houses. Nine balls. One $100,000 prize. The new HBO Max show brings some of the most celebrated underground ballroom houses together for one fierce competition. The new clip features show-stopping fashion, elaborate choreography, and testimonials to ballroom culture itself. “You’re taking what people hate about you and putting it in their faces — it’s empowering,” says one contestant. Elsewhere, we are introduced to the show’s judges: Stylist Law Roach, dancer Leiomy Maldonado, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jameela Jamil.

The Old Guard

Andy (portrayed by Charlize Theron) leads a group of immortal soldiers and has found her newest recruit, Nile (portrayed by Kiki Layne). She tells Nile, “I lead a group of soldiers, fighters, like you, with an extremely rare skill set. Let’s just say we’re very hard to kill.” Nile begins to understand the extent of their power while witnessing her own wounds rapidly healing while training with Andy. However, it’s not long before their skills are revealed to the wrong people. When outsiders discover the group’s supernatural resilience, they want to monetize and take control of the soldiers, forcing Andy and Nile into a new mission: protecting their group. (July 10)

Space Force

In the latest trailer for the upcoming Netflix series starring Steve Carrel, Carrell portrays a four-star general tasked with the mission of militarizing outer space. (A nod to President Donald Trump’s own aspirations.) Carrell quickly finds himself slipping into chaos as he tries to bring order to the absurd task, flanked by media managers and scientists ready to help him. “So the mental chess has begun,” he tells a scientist portrayed by John Malkovich. “It’s Hungry Hungry Hippos at best,” Malkovich responds. (May 29)

Tenet

“All I have for you is a word,” a man tells John David Washington. “Tenet. It’ll open the right doors… some of the wrong ones, too. Use it carefully.” After the warning, Washington’s character is brought into discussions with Russian nationals, experiences time inversions, and takes part in car chases all in the name of preventing World War III. Though his efforts could be in vain. “This reversing the flow of time,” Washington says, “doesn’t us being here now mean it never happened?” The film is Nolan’s first since 2017’s Dunkirk — featuring Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson — and it appears to still be on track to open in a physical theater this summer. (July 17)