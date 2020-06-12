Judd and Maude Apatow on ‘The King of Staten Island’ and More

So who’s handling lockdown worse?

Maude: You’re definitely handling it worse!

Judd: I’m handling it worse? How so? How would you describe how I’m handling it?

Maude: Oh, my gosh, the first three weeks of lockdown you were losing it. But now you’re doing a lot better. I think we’ve all settled in.

Judd: I decided to take a two-hour walk every morning around the house. I just circle the neighborhood, and that seems to level me out. It took me a while to figure out what to do to get positive chemicals in my body.

Maude, you’re working on a movie script right now. Your dad has given countless young actors advice on becoming screenwriters; how does that work for you?

Maude: My dad gives me a lot of advice that I pretend that I don’t listen to, but I actually listened to most of his advice about writing. And he’s probably taught me most things I know. And he’s really helpful to me, even though sometimes it causes fights.

Judd: We battle about it. We go to war when we talk about story structure and script, because there’s nothing anyone wants less in the world than to be taught something by their father. So I always have to try to figure out how to sneak any information in — but as a father, you’re always irritating. And I’m always shocked by how irritating I am. Other people don’t have to spend the entire day with me. So if I’m sitting with Pete Holmes or Amy Schumer, they just have to spend that 45 minutes with me, not the next 22 hours. I think the other 22 hours is what makes it so hard to listen to the 45 minutes.

Maude: When I was growing up, my parents never let me act in anything that wasn't with them. And I remember, as a kid, wanting to be on Broadway. And I'd look on message boards and websites and casting calls. I really wanted to start working. And it was important to my parents that I finished high school and [was] mature enough to be able to handle myself in those situations without them. I'm really glad that I ended up staying in high school. I feel like when they let me start acting on my own, I was actually ready. Judd: Both Iris and Maude have gotten really mad at us for wanting them to take their time and try to have a normal life for as long as possible. So our idea was always, "You can work with us or with our friends, people who can protect you," because sets are a weird place. And anytime you have young people on the set, you there's always these moments where you think, "This is a conversation they should not be hearing." Also, as a young actress, most of your life is going out on auditions and being rejected. Being a teenager is hard enough as it is without that kind of rejection. That didn't seem like it would be that healthy. Are you both kind of relieved that Lexi on Euphoria is the best-behaved character on one of the most decadent teen shows ever made? Judd: [Laughs] For now! I always say to her, "Usually the good girl does not remain so over the course of a long series." Maude: There definitely is some evolution in the coming season. Obviously, I'm sworn to secrecy, but . . . Maude, how did Sam Levinson end up writing Lexi for you? Maude: Sam and I met in my freshman year of college; we FaceTimed from my dorm because he was casting [his 2018 film] Assassination Nation and we were trying to decide if it was worth flying to New York to go read for him in person, and we really hit it off. And then I ended up auditioning for him in New York, and not getting the role that I auditioned for. But he wrote in a different role for me. I just feel like he really gets me. He's really good at meeting someone and then writing for them specifically and paying attention to the way that they talk and their mannerisms. And even though he wrote Lexi with me in mind, I still read for the part four times. He's very collaborative and very open to listening and making it feel as authentic as possible. Sam is Barry Levinson's son — did you ever discuss coming from showbiz families? Maude: We've never talked about it!

Judd: What’s funny about it is Barry Levinson’s my hero. One of the reasons I started writing was because of Diner and how he wrote male friendship and about his gang. That was one of the earliest inspirations for me in writing the guys in Knocked Up or The 40-Year-Old Virgin. I was obsessed with the idea that he improvised on set. It was the first time I ever heard about that as kid: Paul Reiser made up some of those bits in the movie? It seemed so exciting to me. So it’s funny that she’s working with Sam, because Barry’s always been a North Star for me.

The part Maude plays in The King of Staten Island wasn’t written for her, and you actually did audition other actors for that role, right? Judd: We were wide open about who would play that part. It was so important that there was chemistry with Pete and it would feel like a family. I wanted to make sure that he felt that every part we cast was exactly right for him, because the story is so personal, and I hesitated about pulling the trigger on Maude. Pete was getting irritated with me! Because he’s like, “That was my first idea! Why did we even do auditions?” But I wanted to make sure it felt right, and once it did, it got very fun and exciting, you know, watching her be the one person in the movie who could challenge him. A lot of what Maude brought to her character was love and concern for Pete, and also anger over how much air he had taken out of the house the whole time she was growing up. There’s a complexity to that, because she’s definitely torn between worrying about him, caring about him, and being really angry with him. This is the first time the two of you have worked extensively together since Maude was a little kid. Now, she’s an experienced actor. How was it different? Maude: I really trust my dad’s judgment of how I’m doing, and I think he knows — I don’t know how to say this without sounding so cringe! — my potential, and so I really felt comfortable. On sets, I get really nervous. I’m nervous in general. I felt comfortable knowing that he had my back, and he wasn’t gonna let me fall or do anything stupid, and then I could kind of go for it. . . . I’ve been in TV and indie movies where there’s not a lot of time or freedom to improvise and take your time with it. This felt like the ideal way to work, having that time and letting the scenes sort of grow into something. What did it take to get the wonderful scene the night before Maude’s character goes to college, where she and Pete argue? Judd: We took pretty much an entire day, because we knew it was so important. And we wanted to have enough time to really let it fly. So we had a script. We had done a lot of rehearsal of it. It was the audition scene. But I think most of what what wound up in the movie came from some great improvised moments. We were trying to decide the level of anger, and how it would explode. Maude: Yeah, we did a lot of levels of anger [laughs]. Judd: Because her character basically is trying to come in, give him a present, and say “please go easy on mom,” and leave, so she can not feel guilty about leaving her brother alone with her mom, which she knows is going to result in nothing good. Everything is clearly gonna collapse the second she walks out the door. But she does want to make one effort to say, “Please, can you make it OK with mom.” And then she immediately realizes that is not possible. He’s not going to do it. And she gets angry and frustrated. Maude, did it ever spill out into a method-acting thing where you and Pete started getting annoyed with each other in real life?

Maude: I don’t think so. But, obviously, with long fight scenes when you’re screaming at each other all day, afterwards you’re like, “Hold on. I forgot that we’re fine in real life!” But we were pretty good at leaving that on set.

Judd: The fun part is that Pete seems way more interested in the success of the other actors and actresses than he is in himself. He loves when other people score and he gets giddy about it on set. It’s almost like doesn’t want to think about how he’s doing. He just wants to celebrate how other people are doing. That’s that’s his insecurity: “How am I doing? Am I doing OK? That was OK, right? Oh my God, Maude was so amazing!”