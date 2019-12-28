Trailers of the Week: ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and More

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Just because we already know the story doesn’t mean it’s any less disturbing. Lifetime’s latest ripped-from-the-headlines movie revisits the crimes of Chris Watts (portrayed by Sean Kleier), who killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters. The clip opens with Watts’ chilling attempt at fooling the lie detector test while flashbacks interrupt, revealing more and more of the truth. As the scenes progress, we learn about his double life and are left with Lifetime’s dramatic musing, “maybe we never really know anyone.” (Jan. 25)

The Gentlemen

“There once was a young and foolish dragon,” declares an American drug kingpin (Matthew McConaughey) living in London, “who came to ask a wise and cunning lion about acquiring his territory. The lion took the little dragon for a walk and put five bullets in his little dragon head.” There’s no shortage of gunfire in the latest movie from Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels‘ Guy Ritchie — or stars. Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, and Colin Farrell are all swept up in this smooth criminal’s schemes. (Jan. 24)

John Henry

The classic American folk tale is getting a modern update, trading the old railroad tracks for the streets of Los Angeles. Terry Crews plays John Henry, who left behind his violent past for a try at a normal life. However, the past creeps back up on him when Henry decides to protect two kids who have been involved in a gang shooting and are now wanted by the gang’s ruthless leader (Ludacris). Judging by the number of clips showing Henry with a sledgehammer in hand, he’ll give the gang members something to be afraid of. (2020)

Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart makes his return as Jean-Luc Picard in the new follow-up series to Star Trek: The Next Generation. The latest teaser gives us only thirty seconds but packs in many glimpses of action-filled scenes. Picard isn’t the only one making a return, either. Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) is back, with questions about Picard’s mission. When she asks him who he’s looking for, he says, “Someone who has no one else to help out.” The mission won’t be under wraps for much longer. (Jan. 23)