10 Best Movies to See in March: ‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Dumbo,’ ‘Us’

What’s up movie-wise in March? Harmony “Spring Breakers” Korine returns to Florida with Matthew McConaughey for a stoner’s odyssey; Jordan Peele unleashes a family of murderous lookalikes; Marvel punches gender iniquity in the face with their first female-fronted solo film; a miraculous documentary places you in America’s first voyage to the moon; and Disney takes a flight of its own with a revived Dumbo. Here’s what’s coming to a multiplex near you in the next month.

The Aftermath (Mar. 15th)

From the Old-Timey Hollywood nostalgia that brought you Allied comes this wartime romance involving one fair Rachael Morgan (Keira Knightley), a woman who’s come to wartorn Hamburg to live with her British officer spouse (Jason Clarke). Little does she know they’ll be sharing their palatial mansion home with the original owner: Stefan, a German widower with a chiseled jaw (Alexander Skårsgard). Brace for furtive glances, flushed cheeks, and quivering lips.

Apollo 11 (Mar. 8th)

Todd Douglas Miller gathered and restored never-before-seen archival footage of NASA’s history-making flight to the moon for a visceral, you-are-there recreation of an American milestone. There’s no narration, no talking-head interviews, no context from a modern vantage point — just the viewer, the screen and the sheer magnificence of humankind’s technological ingenuity. No special effects required. See it in IMAX if you can.

The Beach Bum (Mar. 29th)

Director Harmony Korine lets Matthew McConaughey cuts loose — and we’re talking a maximum alright-alright-alright standard of chillness — as Moondog, a part-time poet and full-time hedonist blazing his way through the Miami-Key West area. In search of artistic truth (or just an arm-sized joint), he crosses paths with a host of eccentrics played by Jonah Hill, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg, Martin Lawrence, Zac Efron and Jimmy Buffett. Oh, and the King of the Parrotheads is playing a fictionalized version of himself. Naturally.

Captain Marvel (Mar. 8th)

It’s taken a solid decade and exactly 20 films to get here, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally allowed a female character to carry her very own franchise tentpole. Brie Larson transforms from Air Force fighter pilot Carol Danvers newest warrior in a planetary melee. On one side are the noble Kree; on the other are the sinister, shape-shifting Skrulls. Guess which army she’s fighting for? The film also doubles as an origin story for Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, digitally de-aged (and double-eyed) to match the Nineties setting.

Climax (Mar. 1st)

French filmmaker Gaspar Noé is a simple man with simple pleasures: sex, drugs, horrifying spectacles designed to traumatize his captive audience. And you will get all three in this story of a dance troupe whose partying that takes a turn for the nightmarish. Things start out innocently enough — krumping, flirting, a little coke — until someone spikes the sangria with a bat batch of LSD. Cue a hellacious spiral of violence and insanity set to a soundtrack packed with electronic bangers.

Dumbo (Mar. 29th)

In the latest phase of Disney’s ongoing mission to remake every last one of their animated classics, Tim Burton puts his goth-lite stamp on the elephant who dreamt of flight. This time around, Dumbo turns CGI and cedes his lines to the human characters, who take the lead in a more realism-adjacent version that goes lighter on the talking animals. Ringleader Max Medici (Danny DeVito) runs his circus with a gentle hand, entrusting the kindhearted Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) with Dumbo’s care. But when the penny-pinching V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) buys up their operation, things take a turn for the exploitative. The battle between cold commercialism and the magic of childhood wonderment takes on meta undertones in the newest, shiniest release from the Disney-industrial complex.

Greta (Mar. 1st)

Frances (Chloe Grace Moretz) finds a lost purse on the subway; she returns the handbag to its owner, a lonely piano teacher named Greta (Isabelle Huppert). But there’s something off about the banging sound in her apartment, as well as the older woman’s needy behavior. Quicker than you can say, “Look who’s stalking now”, things take a turn for the horrifying. Director Neil Jordan splits the difference between classic Hitchcock and Single White Female for a campy thriller that gives living legend Huppert a role into which she can really sink her incisors.

The Mustang (Mar. 15th)

Strong-willed prisoner Roman Coleman (Matthias Schoenaerts) is given a therapeutic outlet: tame a bronco to ready it for auction. Soon, both violent man and wild beast see one another as kindred souls, and first-time director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre elegantly captures the respect and intimacy that grows between them. Audiences at the Sundance Film Festival praised Schoenaerts for a career-best performance of brutality and sensitivity in equal measure. Oh god, does the countdown to next year’s Oscar ceremony have to start already?

Triple Frontier (Mar. 6th)

A quintet of military veterans return home to find little sympathy and even less opportunity, leaving them no choice but to rip off a South American kingpin. Despite years of recasting, director J.C. Chandor (All Is Lost) wrangled an all-star lineup featuring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal and Garrett Hedlund to portray the battle-tested friends as they plunge into danger. And before you ask, yes, they’ve all got suitably cool-guy army nicknames. (You’ll never guess who got “Ironhead.”)

Us (Mar. 22nd)

After the success of his directorial debut Get Out, Jordan Peele had the entertainment industry wrapped around his little finger. Now, he’s just got to avoid the sophomore slump. Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke just want to enjoy an innocent family getaway at the beach. Complicating these plans, however, are a clan of homicidal doppelgängers that appear out of nowhere and are hellbent on terrorizing Mom, Pops and the kids. Peele’s been keeping a tight lid on his long-awaited follow-up. It looks scary as hell.