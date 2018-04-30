Summer Movie Preview 2018: From 'Infinity War' to 'BlacKkKlansman'

Digging for summer-movie gold – that's what it's all about, folks. Striking it rich. Hollywood suits spend most of the year digging themselves out of the financial hole left by those "serious" films that win awards and court prestige. But in summer, the gloves are off: It's sequels, prequels, retreads and anything else safe the non-creatives can come up with to hit the cash jackpots to keep them warm all winter.

Related Travers on 'Avengers: Infinity War': Marvel Team-Up Is Superhero Pile-Up Franchise extravaganza pits everybody against power-hungry maniac and proves that yes, you can have too much of a good thing

What about audiences? Mostly, we play along, indulging in the box-office game of ranking movies like sweepstake winners. Forget the real calendar that says summer starts on June 21st; with Marvel/Disney releasing the record-breaking Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Hollywood now insists the season begins when sure things parade into the multiplex.

There are over 130 movies opening between now and Labor Day. Are any of them decent or better? Will even a handful of them matter by the time the season ends? Can quality still sneak in while the money counters aren't looking? In this oh-so-selective summer preview, we'll focus on 30 movies that might at least have something to recommend them.

And we're off!